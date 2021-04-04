Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu: Yup! They Really Got Married!!!

It's official, and officially surprising:

Another Duggar is off the market.

Following several weeks' worth of rumors, and yet no actual word from the groom himself or any members of his famous family, Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu have gone ahead and done it.

They've gotten married!

The ceremony reportedly took place in Arkansas, with Jeremiah Duggar serving at the altar as his brother's best man and Katey's sister acting as her maid of honor.

There are no photos from the event; nor either of the newlyweds commented in public about their marriage... their relationship... or pretty much anything.

This is why there's been such a mystery surrrounding Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu.

(UPDATE: Wait! Scroll down for the first photo and some lovely words from the groom!)

As celebrity gossip followers such as yourself must know well, this is a family that never hesitates to announce a courtship between one of its sons or daughters and his/her potential spouse.

There are videos sponsored by TLC.

There are gushing tributes on Instagram.

As was the case with Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar when they got together and then they got engaged... there's never any shortage of information about a Duggar offspring and the person with whom he/she will have many, many children.

Except when it came to Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu.

We heard nary a word from either party or either party's family over the last few months, which is why some observers around the Internet were wondering whether the couple was actually engaged.

As it turns out, they aren't anymore.

They are now husband and wife!

According to Hello Magazine, the bride stunned those in attendance by wearing a beautiful white lace gown, with a tulle skirt and three-quarter length sleeves.

The nuptials were also aired across YouTube for family and friends who were unable to attend, but the footage has since made private.

Felicity Vuolo was a flower girl, though, while the very first kiss ever shared between Katey and Jed took place off camera.

Jim Bob and Michelle were also there, as were Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin.

Katey, meanwhile, read from Proverbs 31 as part of her vows, this same outlet allleges, sharing with her brand new husband:

"I will submit to your authority as you submit to Christ."

Another notable tidbit?

The family of 31-year-old Jana Duggar's rumored boyfriend were also on the scene, with Jana's beau Stephen Wissman pictured on Friday night at the rehearsal dinner.

The Duggars have never confirmed Jed's courtship nor an engagement, as strangely explained above.

However, pictures of the Counting On star proposing to Katey appeared on fan page Without A Crystal Ball, as fans speculated that the pair started courting in early 2020 -- prior to a Christmas engagement.

The tandem's wedding invitation later leaked online.

Like the Duggars, Katey’s family is part of the fundamentalist evangelical community.

They appear to be a tad less conservative, though, as Nakatsu attended an actual brick-and-mortar high school, graduating in 2016.

Her parents are also divorced, which is something you'll never, ever, EVER see between any Duggar and his/her husband/wife... no matter how badly Anna may wanna get the heck away from Josh.

In late 2020, the Nakatsu family bought a home near the Duggars' property in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Like Jed’s big brother John David, Katey is also a pilot who earned her Solo Flight Certificate last year.

She is 22 years old.

So there you have it, folks.

At some point, you'd have to image Jed says something about his bride.

Perhaps when she gets pregnant with the pair's first child?

If that's the case, we'll likely hear from the young husband at some point in the very near future.

UPDATE: Jed has shared the above photo online and written as a caption...

For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be.

God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey! We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!

I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife!

Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!

And now some words from the official Duggar account, too:

We are overjoyed about adding another daughter-in-love to our family!!

Jed and Katey have enjoyed a quiet, low-key relationship that has allowed them to prepare for a beautiful life together. Congrats to this wonderful couple on their wedding day!

We are excited to see how their story continues to unfold in the future.

Jed, we are so pleased with the man you’ve become, and Katey, we are absolutely delighted that you have joined the family!