Jana Kramer Files to Divorce Mike Caussin After Yet ANOTHER Cheating Scandal

It is, at last, all over between Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin.

On Wednesday, the country singer and actress confirmed in an emotional social media post that she is splitting from Caussin after six years of marriage... the last few of which were especially challenging.

Because Caussin just kept sleeping with other women.

It's time, wrote Kramer.

"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality.

"I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

Just a month ago, in an apparent precursor to this announcement, Kramer shared a photo of herself in tears -- following an ugly fight with Caussin.

"Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding," continued Kramer.

"I just can't fight any longer.

"It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful.

"I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."

The couple shares two children: Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

Back in 2016, Kramer and Caussin separated after the latter admitted to cheating on the former.

He eventuallly went to rehab for an alleged (and absurd) sex addiction, with Kramer eventualllly forgiving her husband and taking him back... only to constantly talk about his infidelity on social media and in a number of interviews.

The couple even celebrated the anniversary of Caussin cheating last July.

After all this drama and after the relationship had supposedly been healed, multiple outlets now report that Caussin once again stepped out on his wife.

"He cheated and broke her trust again," according to People Magazine. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change."

A different source told E! News the same thing:

"Mike broke her trust yet again. He had so many chances to make this right and she tried and tried, but she was really left with no choice."

Said Caussin of his wandering penis during a podcast in 2019:

"Jana kind of gave me an ultimatum when everything came out, and she discovered everything, and she looked at me and said, 'You need to go somewhere.

"'Basically, you need to figure out what's going on and what this is, or I'm gone, period.'"

Hence his previous trip to rehab.

The estranged spouses have been working on their relationship ever since, talking with E! News just a few weeks ago about the journey and their marriage do-over.

"When I found out about Mike's affairs, there was no other option but to just pray," Jana said at the time.

"Through that process and through the last few years of recovery with Mike and getting our marriage back on track, it's been an up and down process."

She added: "Marriage is hard no matter what."

The news of the breakup comes seven months after the couple released their book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully about strengthening their romance after the former football player sought treatment for sex addiction.

"Nothing is perfect," Kramer wrote online in March.

"No relationship is perfect and when blow ups or fights happen sometimes we believe it's done and over.

"But really it's a moment for growth and more understanding and to lean into your partner."

She concluded back then:

"Just know it's not the end of the world.

"And we all have these moments so ur not alone. Fights happen. No relationship is perfect.

"Now the Important thing is in the end are you fighting the good fight together? ... ur not alone in ur struggles xo."