Jana Duggar and James Duggar Courtship Announcements Both Coming This Month, Source Claims!

by at .  Updated at .

These are exciting times in the Duggar family, and not only because they can finally stop pretending to care about the pandemic as more people get vaccinated.

As you're no doubt aware, life in the Counting On clan centers almost entirely around procreation.

And since the Duggars see premarital sex as a surefire one-way ticket to hell, weddings also loom very large in their world.

Jana Duggar on a Couch

And of course, there can be no Duggar weddings without courtships.

There was a time when it seemed like we heard a new courtship announcement every other month.

But as Jim Bob and Michelle's kids have been married off, and the number of adult, single Duggars dwindled, so too did the number of courtships.

Claire, Justin, Jim Bob, Michelle

So the news that we're on the verge of not one, but two major courtship announcements is being greeted with tremendous excitement among the Dugar faithful.

A user on the always-entertaining r/DuggarSnark subreddit recently claimed to have inside knowledge of the forthcoming announcements.

"Apparently there are two announcements coming in the next weeks/months. The source is not mine, but is reliable," the user wrote.

Jana Duggar at Magnolia In Waco

"1. Jana and Stephen's relationship.

"2. James and Lauren Caldwell's relationship.

"Again, not my source, but the person said they are trustworthy. Take it as you will," the redditor added.

Jana and James

After being grilled for additional information, the poster added the following information:

"ETA: The source goes to church with them."

Okay, so it's not the most reliable lead in the history of journalism, but we're inclined to give this person the benefit of the doubt if only because we have reason to believe that Jana and James are both courting.

James Duggar and Parents

Here's a brief breakdown of both situations and what the courtships would mean for the future of the Duggar clan.

First up is Jana Duggar.

Jana courtship rumors have been circulating for about a decade now, so fans should be overjoyed by reports that it looks as though we're on the verge of a big announcement.

Jana Duggar Spills the Tea

The problem is, Jana's courtship with Stephen Wissmann has been the Duggars' worst-kept secret for months now.

Jana spent Christmas in Nebraska with Stephen, and his entire family was in town for Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu's wedding.

So it's big news, but at this point, the ineveitable announcement will feel a little anti-climactic.

Stephen Wissman Image

Bigger news these days is the rumor that James Duggar is courting Lauren Caldwell.

Lauren is the sister of Joseph Duggar's wife Kendra Caldwell, and there have long been rumors that she's attached to one of the Duggar boys.

At one point, it was rumored that Lauren was in a relationship with Jed, but clearly that ship has sailed.

Lauren Caldwell Image

Some say Jim Bob Duggar and Paul Caldwell have been arranging marriages between their kids, and that's entirely possible.

After all, Paul is the pastor at Jim Bob's church, and the two men are reportedly very close friends.

In any event, it seems that yet another Duggar-Caldwell love connection has been made.

Kendra and Lauren Caldwell

Will this one be as successful as the relationship between Joseph and Kendra?

Only time will tell.

But whatever the case, Jim Bob is probably overjoyed at the prospect of marrying off two more members of his massive brood!

Show Comments
Tags: , , , ,

Jana Duggar

Jana Duggar Photos

Jana Is Engaged?
Jana Hides an Engagement Ring
The Duggar Sisters
Duggar Family Photo 2021
Jana With the Wissmans
Jana Duggar at Magnolia In Waco

Jana Duggar Videos

Jana Duggar: BLASTED Following Pro-Trump Instagram Post!
Jana Duggar: BLASTED Following Pro-Trump Instagram Post!
Counting On Season 11 Trailer: Jinger Is Pregnant! Jana Is STILL Single!
Counting On Season 11 Trailer: Jinger Is Pregnant! Jana Is STILL Single!
Jana Duggar Launches YouTube Channel, Sparks Concern With Fans
Jana Duggar Launches YouTube Channel, Sparks Concern With Fans