Jana Duggar Engagement Rumors: Jessa Finally Spills the Tea!

Is Jana Duggar engaged?

That's a question fans have been asking themselves for a decade, as non-stop courtship rumors indicated that the fan favorite has finally found Mr. Right.

Obviously, thus far, all of the reports have turned out to be bogus.

Jana Duggar at Magnolia In Waco

But there's real reason to believe that Jana is currently involved in a courtship with a man named Stephen Wissmann.

Not only that, many fans have already jumped to the conclusion that Jana and Stephen are engaged.

In fact, they're so convinced of this claim that they've taken to boldly asking for confirmation from members of Jana's family.

Stephen Wissman Image

Yes, obviously, Jana is not speaking out on the engagement.

For that reason, her fans have decided to take a more circuitous root to finding out the truth.

Leave it to fans to turn detective at the drop of a hat, you know?

Jana Duggar on Vacation

The Duggars have been more secretive than ever in recent months.

That may be why confirmation of Jana's courtship has been hard to come by.

Earlier this month, Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu got married without ever announcing to fans that they were courting!

Jed and Katey's Honeymoon

It's looking more and more like Jana and Stephen are planning on taking a similarly shady path to the altar.

But this time, fans aren't contentedly waiting for news of the wedding.

Instead, these cyber-sleuths are digging deep in their search for answers.

Jessa Duggar on TLC's Counting On

Most of the family has slowly backed away from social media this year.

But "most" is not "all," and fans zeroed in on one of the exceptions.

Jessa Duggar is posting more than ever.

Is Jessa Duggar Pregnant?

Last week, she shared a YouTube video in which she built a wooden shelf and hung it over her bed.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the comments section on the video quickly became a hotbed for speculation.

Much of that speculation was all about Jana's possible engagement.

Jessa Duggar In Prayer

“Congratulations to your sister Jana on her engagement,” wrote fan wrote to Jessa.

This may have been a sincere expression of joy.

But it may also have been bait to get a reply.

Jana With Jessa

If the comment was just bait to elicit a response, it worked.

Amazingly, Jessa quickly replied.

This makes her the first member of the Duggar clan to respond to the Jana-Stephen engagement rumors.

Jessa Duggar in 2020

"Haha, that's not true," Jessa wrote.

This didn't stop other fans from speculating of course.

But from that point on, the Duggar faithful would simply direct these commenters to Jessa's earlier remark on the subject.

Jana and Jessa

“Jessa literally just said it’s false,” wrote one fan.

“Stop spreading rumors," this person added.

Of course, not everyone was willing to take Jessa at her word.

Jana Duggar on a Couch

“Jessa has lied about being pregnant when she is, so I’m going to take this with a massive grain of salt,” another commenter pointed out.

Despite the fact that Jana has been hiding her left hand in recent photos, it's entirely possible that she's not yet engaged.

But you'll notice that Jessa avoided making any sort of comment about whether or not her sister is courting.

Stephen Wissman Photo

It may be a while before Jana and Stephen exchange vows.

Or they may never make it to that point.

But it seems abundantly obvious at this point that they're at least an item, as things are reckoned in the Duggar world.

Jana Duggar in a Skirt

Obviously, that's wonderful news for Jana, and we offer her our sincerest congratulations.

But we can't help wondering why she and the rest of the Duggar family are suddenly so secretive with regard to their personal lives.

It's not the sort of behavior one expects from reality stars!

