Jana Duggar & Stephen Wissmann: Humiliated After Getting Caught Hooking Up In Florida?

Each new day seems to bring new evidence that Jana Duggar is being courted by Stephen Wissmann.

And yet, the hot new couple is still keeping their relationship hidden from Counting On fans.

Why all the secrecy, you ask? Wouldn't they want to shout it from the rooftops, you ask?

Well, that's a surprisingly complicated question ...

Fans have been waiting years for news of a Jana courtship, and this should be one of the biggest Duggar stories in recent memory.

But unfortunately, Jana and Stephen's timing is less than ideal.

For reasons that are not entirely clear, the Duggars have put up a wall in recent months, and developments that they would have happily shared with fans just a year ago are now being kept under wraps.

The strongest evidence of this new policy came when Jed Duggar married Katey Nakatsu.

Prior to their post announcing that they were married, the couple had never acknowledged one another in any public forum, and the entire family went to great lengths to keep the relationship under wraps.

And now, it looks as though Jana and Stephen are planning to follow the same strategy.

Jana has traveled all over the country so that she and Stephen can enjoy secret rendezvous - but it seems that keeping secrets is not her strong suit.

Photos of Jana at the Wissmann home in Nebraska during Christmas confirmed the courtship.

And now, we have evidence that these two are still together in the form of Jana's latest vacation pics.

“Having fun at the Sun ‘n Fun air show in Florida!” she captioned the photo above.

She traveled to the Sunshine State in the company of her twin brother John David Duggar, and his wife, Abbie Burnett.

So she had a good pretext for making the journey, but it seems what really motivated Jana was the chance to spend some time with Stephen.

“It seems like they went for Abbie’s birthday,” a Reddit user commented.

“It was on Friday.”

But it wasn't long before fans pieced together the evidence and realized this was another carefully-choreographed interstate meetup between Jana and Stephen.

"I wonder if Stephen-I-am-a-pilot-Wissmann was there too? Nothing like double dating with your twin & his wife & child," said one commenter.

The big question, of course, is why would a couple that's obviously headed for marriage be so worried about getting caught spending time together.

Well, for starters, Jim Bob seems to have instructed all of his children to start keeping a lid on their personal lives.

It seems like an odd strategy for a family who's famous because of reality television, but hey - Jim Bob works in mysterious ways.

On top of that, there's the fact that Jana and Stephen have been courting for at least six months, but they still need to have their dates chaperoned by Jana's brother.

Most Duggar couples are ready to get hitched by this time, but it seems that Jana and Stephen are taking things much more slowly.

And if Jana is embarrassed by that fact, her feelings are probably compounded by the fact that at 31, she's much older than any of her married sisters were when they went through this process.

Perhaps her fears about having to go through this whole ordeal publicly led her to hold off on finding love.

In fact, it seems increasingly likely that all of this recent Duggar secrecy is for Jana's benefit.

Whatever the case, don't go holding your breath for any updates on Jana's love life.

It seems a lot of people are very eager to keep it a secret.