How Did Brittany Murphy Die?

It's been over a decade since Hollywood lost a rising star.

And yet:

Movie fans across the globe remain in a state of shock any time the subject turns to Brittany Murphy, who passed away on December 20, 2009 at the very young age of 32.

The actress was best known for her role in the Alicia Silverstone comedy Clueless, although she also voiced a regular character on King of the Hill and appeared in such hits as Sin City and Little Black Book.

Why is her tragic and shocking death a relevant topic all these years later?

Because HBO Max announced last month that it will air a docuseries about her life and passing.

“Our Brittany Murphy documentary cuts through the tabloid noise with an elevated, nuanced depiction of a sensational story,” explained Jennifer O’Connell, EVP, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming of HBO Max to Deadline.

“Crafting a grounded account of Brittany Murphy’s life struggles and sudden passing comes with great responsibility," she added.

"And we’ve partnered with a masterful creative team to produce a thoughtful examination of a tragedy that has long been cause for speculation.”

Cynthia Hill will direct this project, which will be produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions.

Murphy collapsed in the bathroom of her California home around 8 a.m. on December 20, 2009.

She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but pronounced dead at 10:04 a.m., not long after her arrival.

Her death was ruled accidental and eventually determined to have been caused by a combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and “multiple drug intoxication,” the Los Angeles County coroner said at the time.

Months later, however, her husband, Simon Monjack, also passed away.

Moreover, his death was also allegedly caused by severe anemia and acute pneumonia, a ruling that heightened questions and speculation over Murphy’s passing.

To this day, rumors continue to circulate over just what happened to both Murphy and Monjack.

The former's death was previously the subject of a documentary, Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery, which aired last year on Investigation Discovery.

“I agreed to do this film because I think it’s a shame that Brittany’s promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death,” said Hill in March.

"I think it’s important to celebrate Brittany’s talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon’s deaths.”

HBO Max is yet to announce a premiere date for this documentary.

On the personal side, Murphy famously dated Ashton Kutcher for a period of time.

“Today, the world lost a little piece of sunshine,” the actor Tweeted after she died.

“My deepest condolences go out to Brittany’s family, her husband, and her amazing mother, Sharon.

"See you on the other side, kid.”