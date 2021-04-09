Honey Boo Boo Confronts Mama June, Bawls and Asks: Where Have You Been?!?

Things are about to get very real on Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Really exploitive and uncomfortable and morally repugnant?

Yes.

But also really emotional.

Earlier this week, via a sneak peek at this WEtv reality show, we saw Honey Boo Boo sitting down across from her troubled mother for the first time in a year, crying and telling June Shannon she was afraid she was gonna die.

"You don't know how many nights I cry myself to sleep," Alana said on air, forced to bare her soul as a 15-year old.

The former child beauty pageant went on to tell her her mom that she weeps "just hoping and praying that you don't overdose."

This admission came amid Shannon having hopefully turned her life around... following several months of heavy drug use that resulted in her complete estrangement from her children.

In a new clip from installment, meanwhile, we witness another segment of June's sit-down with both Alana Thompson and her her half-sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

“It’s just hard because you wasn’t there for my first day of high school, and I think that’s a pretty big thing,” Thompson says through tears.

“It was hard for me not having my mom there, and I had to come home and tell Pumpkin what I was doing.”

Continues the young teenager:

“I’m very grateful that Pumpkin was there for me, but why wasn’t [sic] you there? Why wasn’t [sic] you there when I needed you most?”

It's a heart-breaking scene.

And it's made all the more painful when you remember how this poor little girl spent her childhood being flown around from one beauty pageant to another, for the sake of her mom and a reallity TV show... and is now being thrown in front of the camera again.

To deall with her mother abandoning her.

While Mama June confesses on this new to being "sick" and unable to care for herself, the mother of two told her daughters that she was ready to make amends.

She was ready to be their mother again.

"I know I was selfish when I went to rehab and to be honest with you, I'm still a little bit selfish in my recovery," she says.

"But I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get you all back in my life and that's the reason why I'm here today."

Mama June has been open about her struggles with drug addiction, even saying that she spent $900,000 on drugs in one year.

She was arrested in March of 2019 on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance for crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia alongside boyfriend Geno Doak.

She still has not left Doak.

But she says he's a year sober.

After a push from family therapist Dr. Ish Major on the April 9, Thompson tells her mother about how she would pray at night.

"God, please don’t let my mom die,” the teen recalls.

“‘Please just hold onto her. Just please!’ I just wanted you there, and even if I texted your phone, I wouldn’t even get a text back. So hell, I never knew if you were alive or dead anyways."

