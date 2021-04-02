Grey's Anatomy Fans Go Bonkers Over Latest Twist, Wonder: Is Cristina Coming Back?

Yup.

Grey's Anatomy just did it again.

Following the return of Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd and T.R. Knight as George O'Malley, the ABC drama brought back a pair of beloved characters on Thursday night.

With Meredith still in a COVID-19-related coma, the show revisited her fantasy beach scene on the latest episode... which is where she's met up with those closest to her who have already passed away.

And the latest doctors to be revived as part of this subconscious adventure?

The late, great physicians whose job it was to basically convince Meredith that she needed to keep fighting to survive?

Chyler Leigh as Lexie and Eric Dane as Mark.

When Meredith told her sister and good friend that she missed them, Lexie replied:

"That's kind of a waste of time because we never left you."

Mark then added: "Sometimes we're right next to you, yelling in your ear."

By the end of the installment, Meredith was off her venilator and awake inside of Grey Sloan Memorial, apparently ready to rejoin the land of the living.

Meredith even received text messages from Cristina Yang, prompting some to wonder whether Sandra Oh could be the next to make a cameo.

And leading fans to pretty much burst out of their bodies on social media.

"One of the last things Lexie said was, 'Tell Meredith that I love her. And that she's a good sister' and now she left Meredith with 'The depths of grief you felt with all those losses is because of the depths of love.'

"I just care deeply about the Grey sisters STILL," tweeted Buzfeed writer Nora Dominick.

"I missed you both so much' ME TOO MEREDITH," tweeted a second enthusiastic fan.

And then there was this from a third:

"So to sum up tonight...we got a slexie reunion, a cristina mention, a calzona & sofia mention, mer is off the vent, maggie and winston are engaged.....AND YOU EXPECT ME TO BE OKAY?????"

Nope. We don't. Let out all the joy, you guys. We get it.

"I STILL CANT GET OVER IT THEY WERE REALLY MEANT TO BE," yet another one viewer wrote about seeing Mark and Lexie together again.

Seriously.

We never imagined we'd see that again.

Cristina, meanwhile, hasn't been on the show since taking her dream job on Season 10.

But she was seen texting her ex-husband Owen Hunt about Meredith's condition in Thursday.

"it's about Cristina doing her job as Mer's person," tweeted one devoted fan.

"Manifesting Cristina actually coming back," wrote another fan, putting out into the world what is clearly on the entire fandom's mind.

Could it really happen?

If this really is the final season of Grey's Anatomy, then yes.

Wouldn't it be right up this program's still-very-popular alley to go out with such an incredible and exciting return?

"I'm planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale," show runner Krista Vernoff said a few weeks ago about the show's future.

"I'm planning for both contingencies and it's hard and it's not ideal. It's not where I wish we were."

"I've told [ABC] that I have to know before I'm making the finale what we're making," she added to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Either there will be closure or I will build something in that allows me to have a bit of a cliffhanger and a thread for next season."