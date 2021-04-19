Gina Kirschenheiter's Ex-Husband Apologizes, Will Plead Guilty in Domestic Assault Case

Following nearly two years of ugly drama, Gina Kirschenheiter has finally received an apology from her ex-husband, Matt.

The only question now is whether or not this same ex-husband will receive jail time for his past behavior.

Allow us to explain...

This past Friday, an attorney for Matt Kirschenheiter issued a unique statement.

“Mr. Kirschenheiter is accepting responsibility for his actions and apologizes to Gina and his family,” said the lawyer.

The lawyer then added: “He is ready to move forward in his life and understands that accepting responsibility is a key step."

“Matt is a great father and looks forward to raising his children with Gina in a positive and loving environment."

"He has learned from this experience," the attorney's statement continued.

"And," his lawyer announced, "taken proactive steps to ensure this type of behavior will never repeat itself."

It is not entirely clear what those alleged steps may be.

According to Us Weekly, meanwhile, a judge will review Matt's plea during a June 9 hearing.

At some point thereafter, Kirschenheiter will be sentenced.

This all stems from a fight The Real Housewives of Orange County had with her then-husband in June 2019.

The description of the incident was scary and alarming.

Matt was arrested on charge of domestic violence and false imprisonment at the time.

Based on legal documents obtained back then by The Blast, Matt allegedly choked Gina... hit her... dragged her... threw her and threatened to kill her.

He reportedly did this while all while their three young children were sleeping in the other room.

“I was really scared. I ran out of the house, and I rang my neighbor’s doorbell, and I was banging on the door," Gina described.

"And he dragged me back in the house,” Gina alleged on the season 14 reunion in December 2019.

“A lot of the neighbors heard," she admitted.

"They all called the police and then the cops came, they arrested him It was scary," Gina said. "It was really scary.”

In October 2019, however, Gina spoke out in Matt's slight defense.

“There is a part of my heart that feels bad for Matt," Gina told People Magazine.

She felt sympathy "because he wasn’t really a part of this to begin with and he’s not a monster,”

“It’s an emotional time, and people make mistakes. He’s made a lot of them, obviously.”

College sweethearts, Gina and Matt were together for 11 years and married for eight.

That was all prior to separating in April 2018, trying to get reconcile and then eventually filing for divorce.

The case against Matt has been delayed numerous times due to Gina’s former spouse’s ongoing criminal case.

That is a case related to the situation, which is being handled by another court.

The reality TV personality’s attorney told the judge last Thursday that he had “good news” regarding the criminal case.

The lawyer was noting there is a ”tentative plea deal in place, which will help us be able to resolve the pending family law matter.”

Gina, meanwhile, still has a retraining order in place against her ex.

In light of everything that we've heard, that sounds very reasonable.

Gina and Matt share kid Nicholas, 8, Sienna, 6, and Luca, 5.

The former has moved on with boyfriend Travis Mullen.

Travis, pictured below in this next photo, actually has three kids of his own.

“I could definitely see myself marrying him. For the kids," Gina told Us Weekly in October.

"Maybe it would make it easier for them to understand and feel more comfortable about being like, ‘This is my stepdad,’”

“But I’m also like, ‘I don’t need it.’ I feel so good and happy and confident in our relationship. It hasn’t been my focus.”