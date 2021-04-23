Gina Kirschenheiter: I'm Glad I Stood Up For Myself at Matt's Sentencing

Gina Kirschenheiter has had a very, very difficult week.

In court, her ex-husband Matt apologized for assaulting, falsely imprisoning, and threatening her.

Gina even read a victim's impact statement to the court before his sentencing.

Now, she is speaking for the first time to fans about just how difficult and painful this has all been.

On Thursday, April 22, Gina Kirschenheiter shared some words of wisdom with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a message in white caption on a warm pink background.

“Say what you need to say," Gina's message began. "Stand up for yourself."

“It will hurt just as bad as not standing up for yourself," Gina acknowledged.

"But," she noted, "the long term pain will be lessened exponentially.”

Alongside that message, Gina shared a more personal caption.

"It’s been a hard last few days," Gina wrote.

"But," she affirmed, "it will be ok."

"It always is," Gina wrote.

Gina expressed her "endless gratitude to everyone who has been sending me love and supporting me."

She then listed a series of tags.

""#movingforward #livewithintention #personalgrowth #healingisajourney #closingachapter," she wrote.

Gina's friend and castmate Emily Simpson commented with her support.

"The baddest and strongest woman and mother I know!" Emily praised.

She expressed to Gina: "Love you always."

Emily and Gina joined The Real Housewives of Orange County as fellow outsiders at the same time.

Despite not necessarily having the most in common, they forged a bond.

And Gina is going to need a lot of good emotional connections as she continues to process what happened.

In court on Tuesday, April 20, Matt entered a guilty plea as he had promised.

He pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery with corporal injury of a spouse.

Matt also pleaded guilty to one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, or deceit.

“I thought I was going to die," Gina expressed as she read her victim's impact statement.

"I still get chills thinking about how I begged you," she shared.

Gina had begged Matt "to, ‘Stop. Think about the kids.’ And you responded by saying, ‘Your mom is going to die tonight.’”

“It echoes in my brain, and it sinks deep in my heart," Gina stated.

"That night, it literally felt like I was in a house with a stranger whom I’d never met before," she noted.

"Your eyes were completely black, and you were not Matt," Gina told Matt in court.

"It was so hard for me to believe that it was even you, but it was," Gina affirmed.

She was referring of course to the harrowing event from June of 2019.

Just because she lived and Matt was arrested does not mean that she will ever be free of the trauma.

Fortunately, Gina is putting her children first in all things and coping as well as she or anyone else can.

She was an absolute highlight, arguably the highlight, of RHOC's disastrous Season 15.

Gina is a fan favorite and fans hope to see more of her, whether it's on Season 16 or on another series in the franchise.