Farrah Abraham Claims She's Attending Harvard, Also Doesn't Know How to Spell "Harvard"

To quote the beloved film Good Will Hunting, one really has to be "wicked smaht" to attend Harvard University.

It is, generally, considered to be the most prestigious school in all of the United States of America, even if there has been some grade inflation controversy that may have helped it maintain such a ranking over the years.

No matter where you have it in comparison to colleges such as Stanford, Yale or Colgate, however, we can all agree on one thing:

Those who are admiitted forr entry almost all know how to spell the university's name.

For this reason -- not to mention a whole host of others -- many social media users are now doubting that Farrah Abraham is really going to be a student there.

Earlier this spring, Abraham updated her LinkedIn profile to say she has a Master Of Liberal Arts from the Creative Writing and Literature Graduate Program.

The thing is, she doesn't. This is something very easy to fact check over the Internet.

Someone pointed this out to Farrah after her claim went viral, wondering why she would publicize such a lie and prompting her to simply clap back on TikTok as follows:

"Thanks for being a hater at someone getting their Masters at Harvard, you're so funny.

"But you know what? Bank accounts don't lie and neither does my baby."

Uhhh, good point, Farrah? We guess?

On April 15, meanwhile, Farrah shared on her Facebook page that she will "start school at Havard University" in the summer.

The problem, as perhaps you immediately noticed, is that Abraham misspellled the word Harvard.

The below screen shot was shared online by the TeenMomOGandTeenMom2 Reddit account, which asked via caption along with it:

Is “Havard” a new university?

Other Redditors took this hilarious ball and ran with it.

"Is this Farrah not understanding the Boston accent? Does she think it's really spelled that way?" asked one individual, while another chimed in as follows:

"Harvard has free classes online. I'm going to start telling people I'm attending Harvard as well."

Added another:

"Maybe she meant that she’s watching Legally Blonde on Netflix."

Last month, some of these same critics branded Abraham as "delusional" for claiming she has a Master's degree from Harvard University.

Sadly, as she has so often done, Farrah dragged her daughter into her latest scandal.

The former MTV star turned to 12-year old Sophia, who was sitting beside her in the car at the time, and asked: "Where is your mom enrolled for school right now?"

"Harvard," Sophia responded.

From there, Farrah made a crying face to the camera and said, "Mmmm. Cry."

This prompted her young daughter to add: "Cry about it!"

We may actually go ahead and cry about all this.

But not for the reason Abraham may think.