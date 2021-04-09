Elizabeth Chambers: Armie Hammer's Wife Reacts to Rape Allegations

Back in January, an Instagram user who chose to remain anonymous leveled some shocking allegations at actor Armie Hammer.

The woman -- who runs the Instagram account House of Effie -- claimed that she had a sexual relationship with Hammer, and he subjected her to bizarre fantasies centering around his cannibalism fetish.

While the allegations were undeniably disturbing, at first, the situation was treated as something of a joke by the media.

But the charges continued to pile up, and it quickly became clear that this was no laughing matter.

Last month, a woman identified only as Effie (it's currently unclear if she has any connection to the House of Effie account) accused Hammer of rape.

With famed attorney Gloria Allred by her side, Effie revealed that Hammer abused her "mentally, emotionally and sexually" over the course of their four-year affair.

During this time, Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers, the mother of his two children.

Hammer and Chambers separated before the allegations surfaced, and insiders say the celebrity chef is horrified by the accusations leveled against her estranged husband.

For the most part, Chambers has kept a low profile since her husband's scandalous behavior became global tabloid fodder.

But this week, she surprised her Instagram followers by answering a fan's question about her recent absence from the site.

"Focusing on healing, my babes and work," Chambers wrote.

"A lot I've wanted to share, but hasn't felt right [at the moment]," the 38-year-old continued.

This marks the first time that Chambers has commented publicly on her personal life in the weeks since Hammer was accused of rape.

She previously issued a statement after Hammer was accused by numerous women of milder forms of misconduct.

"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," Chambers said at the time.

"Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know."

Chambers went on to state that she believes and fully supports all of the women who have made allegations against Hammer.

"I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal," Elizabeth said.

"At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter," she continued.

"My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," Chambers added.

"Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

Elizabeth has filed for divorce against Armie, and for obvious reasons, it's widely expected that she will receive sole custody of the former couple's two children.

Hammer has yet to respond publicly to the rape allegations against him.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.