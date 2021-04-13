Duggar Family Posts Extremely Rare Family Photo Following Jed-Katey Nakatsu Wedding!

Well, this is something you don't see every day.

In fact, we can't remember the last time that the entire Duggar family posed for a photo!

As you're probably aware, Jed Duggar married Katey Nakatsu last week in what was supposed to be a surprise ceremony.

News of the wedding leaked thanks to social media posts from Jed's best friend, but thankfully, no rabid Jedidiah Duggar fans crashed the reception.

Anyway, there was a good deal of controversy over who would attend, and not only because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jill Duggar has been estranged from her family for several years now, and there are other siblings who are not in Jim Bob's good graces.

But against all odds, the entire crew assembled and posed for a group shot in celebration of Jed and Katey's big day.

The photos -- which were posted on Instagram to mark National Siblings Day -- come as a surprise not only because of Jill's presence.

The move is also unexpected because of how secretive the Duggars have been in recent months.

In addition to all the bizarre efforts to keep Jed's courtship and engagement under wraps, the family has been ultra low-key about other developments, as well.

So far in 2021, there have been reports that both Anna Duggar and Lauren Swanson are pregnant, but the Duggar clan has yet to acknowledge either rumor.

Of course, the biggest news might be that Jana Duggar has entered a courtship with Stephen Wissmann.

But again, not a peep from the Duggar clan.

The family has always been secretive about certain aspects of their lives, but that's largely because they hope to avoid controversies about the more unpopular aspects of their faith.

Pregnancies and courtships on the other hand -- these things used to be the Duggars' bread and butter.

So what happened?

Well, for starters, Jed Duggar ran for office, and clamping down on family secrets seems to have been one of the many ways in which his parents supported his campaign.

(Jed was ultimately defeated by his Democratic opponent in a landslide.)

On top of that, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillards' ongoing feud with the rest of the family caused Jim Bob and company to take a more cautious view of the media.

All of this secrecy led to rumors that the Duggar clan will not be returning to TLC, but so far, that rumor has not been confirmed.

So yeah, it's been a while since the whole family has been in one place, and it's been even longer since they courted media attention by posing for and posting a family photo.

Does this mean that Jim Bob is on the verge of lifting the family media embargo?

Is it a sign that Jill and Derick are finally back on good terms with her parents?

Maybe not, but it seems to confirm something that fans have been saying for a long time -- try as they might, the members of the Duggar family can't stay away from the spotlight for very long!