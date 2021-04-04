DMX in Vegetative State After Overdose, Rapper Unlikely to Survive

One of the most famous rappers of his generation appears to be on the verge of death.

According to numerous outlets and sources, DMX is facing significant health issues after he suffered a heart attack on Friday night -- allegedly due to a drug overdose -- and was admitted to White Plains Hospital in New York.

Those closest to the artist have confirmed as much.

"We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges," the family of the rapper (born Earl Simmons) wrote on Sunday.

TMZ was among the first websites to publish the story -- and this celebrity gossip insider reports that DMX is clinging to life in an ICU unit... with little brain function.

However, a few family members who have visited the music icon are not giving up hope.

DMX's fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, and his mother, Arnett Simmons, have been permitted into the ICU to visit the rapper, although he remains unresponsive at this time.

The star's grave prognosis is the result of oxygen deprivation after his Friday night overdose.

We cannot verify just what substances DMX took during the incident that may end up costing his life.

But we do know that The Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation will be holding a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital on Monday.

"We're just praying," manager Nakia Walker told The New York Times over the weekend.

Walker also told Buzzfeed News that DMX is "still in the same condition -- in a vegetative state, [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity."

Said the artist's lawyer, Murray Richman, to this same newspaper:

"He is truly an amazing person. He walked into a room, he lit up the room. He couldn't help making you feel good in his presence."

Said the musician's loved ones on Saturday to TMZ:

"Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home.

"At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer."

Concluded this message:

The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl.

Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world.

It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.

DMX cancelled a series of performances in 2017 to reenter a rehabilitation facility, according to Rolling Stone.

"It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer," then-manager Pat Gallo said in a statement at the time.

The rapper had another stint in rehab in 2019, after he served a prison sentence for tax evasion.

A father of four, we send our best wishes to DMX for a miraculous recovery.