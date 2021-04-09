DMX Dies; Legendary Rapper Was 50

Sad news out of the music world today, as multiple sources have now confirmed the passing of hip hop legend DMX.

He was just 50 years old.

The rapper -- whose real name was Earl Simmons -- died a New York hospital this morning after lapsing into a coma last week.

Simmons' death was falsely reported on Thursday night, but now, family members have issued a statement confirming that he is indeed gone:

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," the statement reads.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.

"Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," the family continues.

"We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.

"We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

A second statement issued by Simmons' care staff offers details of the hip hop icon's final hours:

"White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time," the statement reads.

"Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest."

Reports that DMX had entered a "vegetative" state began to surface on April 2.

It was later revealed that the rapper was left comatose following what is believed to be an accidental drug overdose.

Simmons battled addiction throughout his life, and sadly, it seems that he lost that war in the end.

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year, but the illness does not appear to have played a role in his death.

Known to fans simply as X, Simmons recorded one hit after another during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

His string of chart-toppers included "Party Up (Up In Here)," "Ruff Ryder's Anthem," "Where the Hood At," And "X Gon' Give It to Ya".

His signature style -- the gruff delivery combined with club banger beats -- inspired a generation of rappers raised on Simmons' music.

On social media, friends, family, and a legion of devoted fans are paying tribute to Simmons, with many sharing fond memories of his music.

"Thank you for being the conduit to express my anger, angst, rage and spirituality," Twitter user @insightful_so tweeted.

"Thank you for your gift, your energy, your transparency. Love to all who knew and loved you, may they find comfort in your legacy."

No doubt millions of fans are sharing in that gratitude today.

Our thoughts go out to the Simmons family during this enormously difficult time.