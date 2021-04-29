David Eason Kills Baby Chicks, Threatens to Smack Daughter; Jenelle Evans Defends "Best Dad Ever"

Only David Eason, folks. Only Dave Eason.

Sadly, horribly, and VERY disturbingly, Jenelle Evans' husband may be the only person about whom we can write a headline such as the one above and not have a single reader bat an eye.

And Jenelle, for her part, is about the only person we can think of who can be counted on for that kind of reaction.

We're guessing you're curious to hear the story behind it, sure.

But we're also guessing you pretty much nodded along when you read those words and figured 'yup, of course David Eason threatened to smack his daughter after she urged him to stop murdering tiny animals.'

Honestly, does that surprise anyone at this stage?

So, let's dig into the latest example of David Eason being a total psychopath, shall we?

Eason, who admitted to shooting and murdering his family's dog Nugget n 2019, filmed himself this week alongside four-year old daughter Ensley.

In footage uploaded to TikTok, well, things got ugly fast down on The Land.

The video footage, which was captured by a fan and then sent to our friends at The Ashley, shows the toddler calmly taking a look at some young chicks inside of the family's coop.

“Remember you killed the baby chicks?” she tells her dad at one point.

“Don’t shoot them again again! Then I’ll be so mad.”

What? David responds, clearly taken aback by the accusation.

“If you kill them again I’ll be so mad!” the little girl reiterates.

“Girl you have lost your mind,” David fires back Ensley, growing angry and denying the charge.

“What are you talking about?”

“Yesterday you killed a baby chick," she tells him simply, standing her ground.

This is where Eason starts to lose it, which can often be a dangerous proposition.

“Why, why would you say that?” he asks Ensley.

“Because you did!” Ensley tells him.

“No I did not!” David yells before getting even more angry and then issuing the following threat: “I will smack you in the mouth!”

This is where the footage cuts off.

We can't confirm whether or not Eason did, indeed, murder any chicks over the past few days; nor do we know exactly what transpired between David and Ensley after this video concluded.

But the exchange above, just on its own, is frightening AF, is it not?

Eason, of course, infamously loves his guns, knives and swords.

In October of 2018, the former Teen Mom cast member allegedly got drunk and beat up his wife - according to his wife herself.

On a 911 call after this abusive incident, a teaful Evans told an operator that Eason broke her collarbone.

She later recanted this unofficial testimony and mumbled something about how she got injured at the time because she fell down a hole.

As for that dog-shooting encounter?

It definitely happened.

“He just took [the dog] and shot her in the woods … about two acres away from the house. It’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends,” Jenelle said on Instagram following the murder.

Last year, Eason made headlines again when he killed, then grilled and ate (on Instagram Live) the family’s pet goat, Elvis.

David even bragged about killing the pet, telling his followers, “This is Elvis, the little baby we had last year.”

He proceeded to show the pet goat’s carcass... and even made sure to film the goat’s head, which was thrown into the trash can with David’s beer cans.

Just a lovely human being all around, right?

Yes, right, Jenelle actually says now.

Without referencing the TikTok video at the center of this new controversy, Evans posted a photo just hours ago of Eason and Ensley in a peaceful situation.

“This picture explains a lot."

"The love for her dad is really big, she likes to build sandcastles with him and the love for the beach,” wrote the Teen Mom 2 alum as a caption to the following snapshot.

"No matter how badly you hate @easondavid88, he’s the best father he could ever be."

You hear that? Not top 10 or top 20, the best father. Ever.

Concluded Evans:

"Only if you knew us personally maybe then you would agree, until then, stop judging our lives because we’re doing just fine"

"#BeachDay #Family #DaddysGirl.”

So there you have it, haters.

David Eason doesn't ALWAYS berate his kids and isn't ALWAYS killing baby animals. Sometimes he builds a sand castle.

So give him a break, will ya?!?