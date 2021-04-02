Danielle Bregoli Turns 18, Immediately Joins OnlyFans, Makes $1 Million in 6 Hours

Not all rags to riches stories are heartwarming, and it's not just because the rags part reflect society's failings.

Danielle Bregoli's rap career as Bhad Bhabie was an overnight success, but it all started when she was acting out in a toxic household.

She turned 18 one week ago, and almost immediately launched her OnlyFans account.

And Bhad Bhabie says that she raked in $1 million from subscribers in the first six hours alone.

Did you know that it takes several days, usually about a week, between applying to be an OnlyFans creator and being approved?

With that in mind, it seems likely that Danielle applied on her 18 birthday (the auspicious date of March 26).

Her OnlyFans went live on April 1, six days later. And it is already paying off.

Danielle is charging a hefty price for monthly subscribers.

But, as we are about to show you, that only accounts for the largest chunk of her OnlyFans income.

People can send money under individual posts (tips) or send tips via messages to get her attention.

Danielle shared a screenshot from her computer showing the earnings from her first several hours of OnlyFans.

She had already raked in $1,030,703.43.

Her opening price for baseline subscriptions (which at the time cost $35 a month) accounted for three-quarters of a million in earnings.

Over a quarter of a million of Danielle's massive earnings came through direct messages (with tips attached).

She also raked in over $5,000 from tips on her individual posts.

Looking at those numbers, it's clear that she has many thousands subscribers, only a few initial posts, and a lot of demands for her attention.

It is unclear how far Danielle intends to push the envelope on her OnlyFans.

But even on Instagram, she had made it clear that revealing lingerie is part of her content.

She also celebrated her profits and teased fans about more to come.

"From now on," Danielle vowed, "I'm gonna do whatever the f--k I want."

"Not bad for 6 hours," she commented. "We broke the f--k out of the onlyfans record."

"Saw your 6 million comments and now I'm answering your call," Danielle wrote elsewhere.

It is unclear how long Danielle can sustain momentum like this.

There are still (horny) people finding out about her OnlyFans and signing up, to be sure.

But some may simply check it out for a month and then back out before it's time for another month's fee.

After all, it's not clear what kind of content Danielle's subscribers are getting.

There are all sorts of things on OnlyFans, but the general guideline is that the higher profile the content creator, the less explicit their content.

There are exceptions, of course. But after all of the trouble with Bella Thorne's OnlyFans, many are leery of getting scammed.

We have to say that, as many people are remarking online, it's downright creepy to see her numbers go up like this.

She became world-famous when she was middle school aged and was a troubled child.

It's sickening to realize that there have been creepy adult men counting down the years, months, and days until she was "legal."

Some have taken their concerns even further, saying that Danielle is just a famous example of minors being "groomed" into sex work.

That is sometimes literal, but sometimes a bit of a stretch.

But if an adult in Danielle's life was in any way nudging her towards this while she was a minor, yes, that would be a horror.

Others have noted that it seems a little infantalizing to assume that now-adult woman can't make her own decisions.

Whether Danielle did or not, many women are capable of agency and do not need "help" to want to profit off of their bodies.

After all, teenage girls are sexualized by creepy older dudes anyway. At 18, they can simply profit from it.

A number of sex workers who are all too familiar with the "grooming" concern note that ... lots of people start their jobs at 18.

Not all jobs that require that someone be an adult have anything to do with sex or nudity.

(I worked in a grocery store deli at that age and I had to be 18 to be allowed to use the meat and cheese slicers)

Sex workers and advocates have noted that it's not contradictory to be leery of grooming and support sex work.

Like, you can support any job and the workers who do that job. Any job. Firefighters, accountants, journalists.

That doesn't mean that you like the idea of minors being tricked into signing up for those jobs, right?

We simply do not know enough about Danielle's personal and professional life to know if some creeper close to her talked her into this.

For now, there's not enough information to know if we should be concerned for her.

Well, not any more concerned for her than we were a month ago. She has led a difficult, traumatic life.