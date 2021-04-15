Colton Underwood to Film Netflix Series in Wake of Sexuality Reveal

Colton Underwood may not know what his personal future holds.

But the former Bachelor lead has very specific plans for his next professional endeavor.

Within hours of opening up to the world about his sexuality, Underwood has confirmed that he's developing a reality show for Netflix.

It will (randomly) feature Olympian freestyle skiier Gus Kenworthy, who sources say will assist Colton with the process of coming out and navigating his new lifestyle.

The Season 23 Bachelor sat down on Wednesday opposite Robin Roberts on Good Morning America and said he's gay.

"I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," Underwood said on air, citing the craziness of the past several months as a major reason for finally making this reveal:

"Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people.

"It's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they've been putting off in their lives."

And for Colton, who was very open about his virginiity throughout his run three years ago as The Bachelor?

"For me, I've ran from myself for a long time," he told Roberts. "I've hated myself for a long time."

Underwood famously dated Cassie Randolph from 2018 through 2020, splitting from his season's champion last spring.

Things quickly turned ugly afterward, with Randolph filing for a restraining order after Colton alllegedly stalked her to such an extent that he even placed a tracking device on his ex's car.

“I’d like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices,” the 29-year-old Bachelor star said on GMA, adding that his love for Cassie made things “more confusing” for him.

“I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.

"I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did."

Underwood also expressed regret for even appearing on The Bachelor because one could argue he led all the suitors on by doing so... considering his sexuality.

However, Underwood has made it clear that it took him a very long time to truly acknowledge and embrace his homosexualiity.

"I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused," Colton added on Wednesdday.

"I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did.

"I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."

Elsewhere, Underwood has garnered a great deal of public support from many other members of Bachelor Nation since coming out... along with the host of his season, Chris Harrison.

"Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood," Harrison wrote on Instagram, his first post since announcing his temporary exit from the franchise in February.

"Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth.

"You have my love and support my friend."

In a statement of his own on Thursday, Underwood -- who also admitted this week to having had suicidal thoughts -- said the following about Harrison and all the others who have expressedd similar sentiments over the past 24 hours or so.

"The support and messages from everyone in my life (my old teammates, my friends, family, coaches and even my pastor) have meant the world to me," he said.

Underwood also returned to Instagram after his Good Morning America interview, shared the photo below and wrote:

I have a lot to learn, but I have come a long way. To the people in my corner, I love you. Without you I wouldn’t be here.

Neither Cassie nor any woman who took part in Underwood's season has commented yet on Underwood's huge reveal.

For his part, Underwood confirmed in extra footage from his conversation with Roberts that he didn’t contact his ex-girlfriend before choosing to share his story with the universe.

“I don’t know if I ever will get the chance to sit down and talk with her. I would like to,” he said during Thursday’s episode of Nightline.

“I would like to say sorry for how things ended. … I made mistakes at the end of that relationship.”