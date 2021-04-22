Claudia Jordan: Kanye Tried to Cheat on Kim. With ME!

Claudia Jordan may have just blown up the peaceful negotiations between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

How so?

By dropping a bombshell right smack dab into the laps of Kanye, Kim and anyone who has been closely following their recent split.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member appeared this week on The Domenick Nati Show and briefly delved into her personal history with West.

Simply put, she strongly hinted during the chat that Kanye tried to sleep her back in the day -- while he was still very much eitherr married to Kim or at least dating her seriously.

“He tried years ago. Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. They shut the door … ,” Jordan said on air, keeping the explosive details to a minimum.

“I met him before and, you know what, I hung out with Kim as well. And [because of] Girl Code, I couldn’t do it. Let’s say that."

Jordan did not provide a timeline for this seemingly sordid event.

But Kim and Kanye were marreid for seven years, and they had a child together before exchanging vows.

The ex-reality star would need to be talking about a near-sexual encounter that took place over a decade ago here if it was before Kanye got together with him.

And when she cites the "Girl Code" and says she had also hung out with Kim, well... it's pretty clear Kanye was trying to cheat on Kardashian at the time. If Jordan is to be believed, that is.

Now that he's single, though, would Jordan consider dating the unpredictable artist?

"No. Kanye tried to already, so no, thank you," she replied in this same interview.

West has not yet responded to Claudia's claim of attempted infidelity.

Kardashian, however, filed for divorce in February, following many months' worth of rumors that the relationship was on the rocks.

Things appeared to have taken a turn for the absolute worse after West announced he was running for the Presidency last year and then went out on the campaign trail and basically ranted like a madman.

Embarrassed and concerned about her husband, Kim released a statement about Kanye's mental health in July.

It went over pretty well with the public, but did little to right her romantic ship, which only continued to sink further and further as the superstars grew farther rand farther apart.

To this point, at least, the divorce has gone smoothly.

On April 9, the Yeezy designer filed a response to Kim's divorce documents in which he said he's seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

This does not mean, though, that he's looking for 50/50 custody.

By all estimations, Kardashian will remain the primary caregiver for her three daughters and one son.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," a source told E! News in January, before things were made official.

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids, but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

Kanye has yet to really say anything about the breakup, although insiders now say tension between the exes may be brewing.

Partly because Kanye says he's the one who wanted a divorce -- and now partly because Claudia Jordan says he tried to get in her pants!