Clare Crawley Beefs With The Bachelorette: I Was Misled and Misrepresented!

Clare Crawley has gone public with her beef wiith The Bachelorette.

The polarizing formerr lead, who departed her season very early because she fell in love with suitor Dale Moss and got engaged after just a few weeks on set, sat down on Wednesday forr an Instagram interview with the Girl Powerful Project.

For the first time during this chat, Crawley brought up the topic of editing.

And, seemingly, of being lied to by producers.

“I love that you’re doing this. I would in a heartbeat love to do the podcast,” Clare told the host.

"Because I think there’s so many -- especially on The Bachelorette, you see a glimpse of an edited television show [not all sides of someone].”

Wait, come again, Clare?

The ex-Bachelorette explained that she was drawn to the idea of the program because she thought it would feature various sides to women, making it clear to viewers that they are far from perfect.

Elaborated Crawley on this subject:

“That was one thing that propelled me to want to do The Bachelorette initially, was to be able to show the imperfections of who we are -- not in a negative way -- but the imperfections just in general of who we are and to be loved and to love ourselves regardless of that.

"And to set these standards for our heart regardless of that.”

Sounds like Clare perhaps had far too grand and too profound of a hope for what boils down to a television shows that only cares about ratings.

The hairstylist admitted that she “wanted to have the perfect fairytale be imperfect human beings and still be loved because of that” while looking for love.

Alas.

“So, it didn’t come out that way and it wasn’t edited that way, but that’s OK. I love showing the sides of who I am. We’re all the same.”

Clare, of course, should probably have known better; due to her experience with producers -- having previously been a contestant on The Bachelor Season 18 -- she likely should have known that each season is highly produced and that the stars are at the mercy of the executives.

Crawley also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games before becoming The Bachelorette in the summer of 2020.

She accepted Dale's proposal on an episode that aired in November, but the two then broke up just a few weeks later.

Both sides then poured their hearts out on social media, and even shed a few tears, prior to seemingly getting back together.

Late last year, the duo were spotted together drinking Moscow mules in Florida and were later photographed holding hands.

A source told Us Weekly in February that Crawley and Moss are “figuring things out and enjoying spending time together.”

They certainly appear to have rekindled their romance, which means that even if Clare is a little pissed off about how she was portrayed on ABC... well, whatever.

She still found true love. And that was the ultimate goal, wasn't it/