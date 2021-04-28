Claire Spivey Honors Teenage Husband, May Very Well Be Pregnant

Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar just celebrated their anniversary.

No, not their wedding anniversary, considering the extremely young exchanged vows just two months ago.

Instead, Spivey jumped on Instagram on Tuesday in order to pay tribute to her husband on the date they met two years ago.

"As I look back on this day two years ago, I met this amazing guy! My world was forever changed," wrote Spivey as a caption to the photo above, adding of Justin and also of the snapshot itself:

"This is one of my favorite photos from our engagement pictures!"

Spivey and Duggar got married on February 26 in Texas, following what seemed like a very short courtship.

Justin confirmed he was seeing Claire in this special way in October and then the two got engaged in November.

However, Spivey later revealed that she had known her now-husband for far longer than that.

Her family and Justin's infamous family have been tights for years, which is just one reason why many observers believe Jim Bob Duggar arranged the marriage of his 14th child.

He and wife Michelle are probably sitting back right now, anxiously waiting for Spivey to confirm she's pregnant.

And, let's be honest, we're all just assuming this announcement will drop any day now, aren't we?

In a statement after their wedding, the pair at least sounded the part of two people truly in love.

"Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be," they said at the time.

"We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like.

"There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend."

Earlier this month, the duo opened up about life as newlyweds, sharing that they decided to "settle down in Texas" near Claire's hometown, where her parents still reside.

"We are super excited for this next chapter of our lives -- just to not ever have to leave one another ever again," Spivey said in a joint appearance with Justin for a TLC video.

"It's been something that we've waited for."

Despite Justin and Claire having known each other for just over two years now, they're still learning a great deal about one another -- by their own admission.

"Something new that I've learned about Claire is that she can't go in the mornings without a cup of hot tea," Justin told TLC in the aforrementioned video interview.

"She always has to have her hot earl grey tea and done a certain way, which I'm figuring out.

"But I think it's cute."

Typically, this is the kind of information one would already know about one's spouse, long before one walked down the aisle with her.

But there's rarely anything typical when it comes to the Duggars and their significant others, who they cannot even kiss until after they are married.

Days after their nuptials, meanwhile, Justin posted footage from the big day that featured intimate moments from the ceremony and reception, including the duo's very first kiss as husband and wife.

"The wedding day was awesome," he said. "[I] wish we could go back to that day every once in a while and play it all over again. It was just so awesome."

We can only imagine how he felt about his wedding night!

If you know what we mean!