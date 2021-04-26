Christine Brown: Kody Who?!? I'm Off to Idaho!

As it turns out, Christine Brown is not all talk.

The beleaguered Sister Wives star made basically every headline across the Internet last week after stating for the record -- on the season finale of this TLC hit, to be exact -- that she was done with her marriage.

There's no paraphrasing going on there, either.

"I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," Christine said outright to Meri during a walk on the episode, adding that she's "hurting" and emphasizing once again:

"I don't want to do it anymore."

Christine was angry that she received no support after saying she wants to move back to Utah.

Not even from Kody, who told her that he didn't hate the idea -- only to then flat-out reject the notion and act as if the pair had never talked privately once Christine made this propsal in front of Meri, Robyn and Janelle.

Shortly after this finale aired, fans wondered if Christine was actually serious.

Had she really left Kody behind and returned to her home state?

The short answer is no; she still resides in Flagstaff.

The longer and slightlly more complicated answer, however, is... sort of!

As you can see in the photos above and below, Christine is currently on vacation.

The mother of six posted a series of photos with her children Ysabel, 18, and Truley, 11, on Instagram over the weekend, proving to followers that they were spending time with her daughter, Aspyn, and son-in-law Mitch, who live in Utah.

Based on the surrroundings here, it appears as if the group is in Twin Falls, Idaho.

And it also appears as if Kody is nowhere to be found.

No wonder Christine looks so happy, right?!?

The family patriarch has been missing from numerous family gatherings during the pandemic, including daughter Mykelti’s baby shower and even the birth of her daughter, Avalon, with husband Tony Padron.

Kody infamously skipped out on Ysabel's back surgery last year, too.

He doesn't strike us as the most caring spouse or father on the planet.

On the aforementioned finale of Sister Wives, Christine expressed her desire to move back to her home state.

“Family's there, everybody has family in Utah. My dad's there," she noted.

"I don't know how long my dad's going to be around. My mom's there, sister's there, Aspyn's there, Mykelti's there, Peyton's there. Mariah and Audrey are moving there.

"It's about living with the community again, living with like-minded people again."

Sounded like a reasonable argument at the time.

But Kody heard that Robyn was against it and then said on air:

“This is the most likely place for any of our kids to move back, our adult kids. For the price, we would never be able to replace this in Utah.”

Such a response simply killed Christine's spirit.

“I agreed to move to Flagstaff and I followed Kody here, but it's been a struggle the whole time," she said.

"I’m tired of feeling like I don't matter. I'm tired of not having his support when I really need it. I'm just tired.

“I need a partnership. I need something different than this.”

She deserves it, too.