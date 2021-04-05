Christine Brown Confesses: Things with Kody Mostly Suck!

Great news, Meri Brown!

You're not the only spouse who is miserable in her marriage to Kody Brown!

For several weeks now, on new episodes of Sister Wives each Sunday night, viewers have witnessed the dissolution of Meri and Kody's relationship.

Heck, on this latest installment, Kody freely admitted that he has no interest in sleeping with Meri again. He said there's "no spark" and he's done trying.

While this made Meri feel understandably sad, she can perhaps take some solace in knowing that she isn't alone.

Kody's whole thing is making his sister wives feel unhappy.

In a promo for next Sunday's episode, Christine Brown is the one who comes out and expressed her dissatisfaction, saying on camera of herself and Kody:

“We’ve had a rough relationship for a couple of years."

Kody then admits himself:

“Plural marriage is a challenge that she doesn’t enjoy. I’ll be frank, plural marriage is not a challenge that I enjoy.'

The father of 18, of course, made this unbelievable statement a few weeks back as well.

He seemed to finally come to his selfish senses at the time and realized that plural marriage is very unfair to his spouses.

Oops, we guess! Kody's bad, ladies!

Christine and Kody for married in 1994 and share six kids.

However, all the relationships have been tested amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the families unable to spend very much time with one another.

During Sunday’s episode, for example, Kody opened up to Meri about how he felt about polygamy overall, hinted at major problems in one of his other marriages.

“I feel immense pressure all the time for satisfying the emotional needs of a wife that I have sometimes no interest in satisfying,” said Kody, who said he is no longer iintimate with Meri.

He was therefore referring to a different woman here when he added:

“I have a wife who, I think, will never be happy.

"Basically, in all the years that I thought we were happy, she wasn’t.”

Kody even admitted that he’s questioning if anyone in the family really “benefits” from their situation anymore.

(Our only question is whether anyone aside from Kody ever did.)

“It makes me wonder if people wouldn’t just -- who have been happy for so many years -- couldn’t just leave and find something that made them happy instead of sitting and badgering me about how I’m not doing it right anymore,” he said.

“This is not what I want. This isn’t what I signed up for."

It totally is what Kody signed up for.

But anyway.

“What I’d like instead is a big commitment that everybody will actually do their part and not have it just be me or not have it be blamed on me all the time,” Kody whined on air.

“Love really isn’t unconditional. … Nobody is stuck with me and they can all leave.”

Christine, for her part, previously told Us Weekly that she has no say in her marriage.

And it sucks.

“Anytime we’ve had major decisions, I go through a time where I’m like, ‘Does my opinion really even matter here?’” she told this tabloid.

“That’s when we struggle the most … is when I feel like I don’t really have a say or I don’t really have an opinion.”