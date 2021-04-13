Christine Brown Admits Marriage to Kody is "Rocky," Mostly Because He Sucks

You may not believe this, but...

... yet another member of the Sister Wives cast appears to be unhappy in her marriage to Kody Brown.

Shocking, right?!?

Okay, fine. Maybe not.

A new preview for the aforementioned TLC reality show (shared on Twitter) opens with the caption: “Christine opens up like never before…”

How so?

We see Kody picking this spouse up for a date in the trailer, as the couple drives around together and then settles on a rock to watch the sunset.

As the husband and wife seemingly share a tender moment with each other... and Kody puts his arm around Christine... she says in a voiceover that she feels like they've had a "rocky" relationship for the past few years.

“It’s hard to get together and feel like I still matter. I’m still important," she explains, once again emphasizing how small she feels around Kody.

Previously, Christine confessed to having no real say in her marriage.

"Anytime we’ve had major decisions, I go through a time where I’m like, ‘Does my opinion really even matter here?’" she told Us Weekly, adding last month:

"That’s when we struggle the most … is when I feel like I don’t really have a say or I don’t really have an opinion.”

Well, yeah. Sounds like a pretty crappy situation.

And what's really crazy/unfortunate/irritating is that Kody agrees!

He's now on record as being against plural marriage, all these decades after convincing four women to get into the arrangement with him.

“I am more aware now than I ever was before the apparent and obvious unfairness in a relationship," he said on air this season.

"I have all the love I want and you guys sometimes feel like you’re pining constantly for me to give you some.

"Plural marriage, what I know about it, I wonder if I would do it again. Knowing that it’s hard on all of you.

"When we’re not doing a good job I get grouchy and I say I can’t believe I’ve done this to me and to you."

Christine, for her part, admitted this was “super hard to hear," revealed her struggle with own polygamy.

"We only see him once or twice a week. He’s only there in the evenings. We don’t see him any other time.

"When he comes over, he disrupts the entire schedule we have. We don’t know when he’s coming home.

"There is so much to cram into a few hours and it’s so stressful," Christine has said of having to make time for Kody.

Once again, what's really crazy/unfortunate/irritating is that Kody agrees!

Responding to Christine's complaint that her husband is always on the phone around her, Kody said on Sister Wives:

"Christine is speaking her truth. When I am on my phone, it’s because I don’t feel like engaging in her. It’s not an addiction to the phone.

"It’s an excuse to separate from the angst in our relationship.”

See that, Sister Wives, viewers?

Are you ready to drag Kody all over again?

Please do so.