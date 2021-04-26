Cheyenne Floyd: Surprise! I'm Engaged to Zach Davis!

As it turns out, Cheyenne Floyd had TWO reasons to celebrate on Sunday.

The Teen Mom OG star, who is just weeks away from giving birth, gathered together over the weekend with friends, family members and loved ones in order to be showered with love in honor of her impending baby.

But then Zach Davis stepped in and gifted his girlfriend with something other than his sperm:

An engagment ring!

"speechless..." wrote Floyd as the caption to an Instagram photo of Davis down on one knee at the party.

"We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!" she gleefully added.

According to those on the scene, Davis gave Cheyenne's four-year old daughter, Ryder, a replica of this same ring and "proposed" to her as well.

Well done, dude. Very well done, indeed.

"Turned my players card in!" Davis quipped on Instagram Stories when debuting his engagement ring for Cheyenne. "That's a bitcoin."

While further details about the proposal are being top secret for now, social media posts from the baby shower make it clearr cameras were rolling during the big moment.

This MTV will almost definitely feature the moment on a future Teen Mom OG episode.

Back in January, a few months after getting back together with Davis, Floyd teased that a proposal could be imminent.

"It's definitely a conversation," she told E! News at the time.

"I just think with COVID and stuff, it puts it on hold. When we do get married, we want to have a big wedding and we can't do that right now of course. We don't want to have any limitations for what we want to do.

"It's an ongoing conversation but one for the future."

Ryder, who Cheyenne shares with ex Cory Wharton, appears to be entirely on board with Davis, too.

"She liked him from the beginning," Cheyenne added to E! News.

"It's definitely become full circle just because Zach and I dated when I was pregnant with Ryder. Ryder is going to be four this year and now we're expecting a baby.

"It's definitely an overwhelming feeling sometimes."

Cheyenne and Zach also discussed getting engaged on recent installments of Teen Mom OG, with the couple even checking out rings via Zoom during one scene.

“Ever since we announced our pregnancy, my family has made it clear that they want us to get married,” Floud said on air in March.

And now they have their wish!

Congratulations to Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis!