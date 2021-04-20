Cecil Ray, Recently-Eliminated American Idol Contestant, Arrested for Burglary and Assault

Cecil Ray, an American Idol contestant who was just eliminated from the long-running reality show last week, was arrested on Saturday in Rockdale, Texas.

For an allegedly heinous act, too, it must be said.

The season 19 competitor was taken into custody by authories a few days ago and charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault, Rockdale Police have confirmed.

He was released on a bond of $15,000 that same day.

According to TMZ, Baker allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend Mariah Lopez's home after she refused to let him see her daughter who he believes is his.

Lopez told cops that when the aspiring singer gained access into her residence, he pushed her to the ground and "struck her in the face with a palm heel" before leaving, per the arrest affidavit.

Yikes, right?

Baker's sister told police she witnessed the supposed break-in and recounted most of the same details Lopez shared, TMZ also reports.

Lopez also shared videos on TikTok on Sunday detailing the abuse she says she went through.

"I've had enough. This is why victims never come forward bc y'all try so hard to tear them down," she captioned one piece of footage that showed texts from people who say they witnessed the alleged abuse.

She said therre are bruises on her body, along with threatening messages allegedly sent from Baker, along with a photo of her door following the alleged break-in.

"I know your family has seen your behavior and honestly it is disgusting that they are okay with it and trying to deny it," Lopez added.

"There were times where it was hard to leave. You would keep reeling me back in."

After speaking to Lopez, police say they tried to track down Baker, eventually discovered that he had relocated to a nearby town.

He was arrested a few days later on April 17 and booked for burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony in Texas.

On the aforementioned ABC singing competition series, Baker advance to the Top 24 and was eliminated from the show on April 11.

For his audition that earned him a ticket to Hollywood, he dedicated his performance to his two-month-old daughter.

In her posting, Lopez also included a photo of Baker's mugshot and Milam County Sheriff's Office's booking information, prior to writing:

"The truth will eventually come out.

"But in all honesty, I just hope that you decide to do better. I hope one day that you change and hold yourself accountable.

"I hope one day you can change and flourish into the person that you need to be."