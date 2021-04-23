Catelynn Lowell Shares Sonogram Pics, Hints at Baby Name

She's getting closer and closer, you guys.

Catelynn Lowell is getting closer and closer to giving birth and, at last, completing here and husband Tyler's immediate family.

The Teen Mom OG star has given Instagram followers an early look at her impending bundle of joy, sharing a number of sonogram photos from her most recent doctor's appointment.

"Look at this little babe," wrote Catelynn as a caption to the following snapshots, including with this simple message a few hashtags.

All of which are especially revealing.

She wrote #babygirl, confirming that a daughter is on the way... and #BabyR, implying that the girl will have a name that starts with an R... and #ourlastbaby, making it clear that this will be her and Tyler's final child.

The popular couple shares three daughters together.

As loyal MTV viewers know well, they were introduced to the worldd on 16 & Pregnant in 2009, deciding at the time to put their firstborn daughter Carly up for adoption.

From there, they welcomed daughters Novalee in 2015 and Vaeda in 2019.

Last year, Catelynn suffered a miscarriage.

"I woke up from a nap today and I was bleeding, so we miscarried this baby," Catelynn told network cameras on the recently-aired Teen Mom OG season finale, adding simply:

"It's hard, period."

She continued:

"Anybody who has been through it knows how difficult and heartbreaking it is. It just sucks because we were really excited."

Catelynn and Tyler went through this same terrible experience a few years ago, too.

She promptly fell into a dark depression and checked into rehab for her mental health and the twosome's marriage appeared to be on the rocks for a brief period of time.

Fast forward all these years later, however, and things between Catelynn and Tyler have seemingly never been better.

Moreover, Catelynn is 15 weeks pregnant, which, hopefully, means she is past the point where most women lose their children.

Last week, Catelynn, who apparently spent a few days away from her husband, gushed over him as a parent and a partner.

"Gosh I miss ur face @tylerbaltierramtv and that body," she posted on Instagram.

"Hurry and come home to me!!!! Thank you for loving me and our girls the way you do! We make an amazing team."

She finished off the message with #middleschoolsweethearts, #mybae, and #soulmates.

These two are adorable, aren't they?

We cannot wait to meet their next adorable daughter, too.

Look for her to arrive some time this fall and look for this celebrity gossip website to squeal with absolute delight once we do.

What can we say? We just love Catelynn and Tyler!