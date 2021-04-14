Catelynn Lowell Reveals Miscarriage, Says it Just Sucks ...

Longtime couple and MTV reality stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra ended this latest season of Teen Mom OG on a low note.

One of the lowest notes possible, if we're being honest.

On the April 13, 2021 finale of this popular reality show, Catelynn revealed to the audience that she had recently suffered a miscarriage.

She then took viewers back through her mindset.

Catelynn Lowell Looks On

The episode was filmed awhile ago, right around the time Catelynn dropped this tragic bombshell on followers toward the end of last year.

"So I woke up from a nap today and I was bleeding, so we miscarried this baby," Catelynn told the cameras on Tuesday evening, adding:

"It's hard, period."

Catelynn Lowell on Finale

She continued:

"Anybody who has been through it knows how difficult and heartbreaking it is. It just sucks because we were really excited."

The veteran MTV star then recalled her previous miscarriage from a few years back, remembering that tragic experience.

Catelynn on Season 9

Obviously, it was challenging for her.

She cited the daughter she and Tyler gave up for adoption as teenagers when explaining why it was a lot to cope with.

"The reason why I got triggered; I had the first miscarriage was because it was losing a child all over again," she said.

Catelynn Lowell on Season 9

"That trauma from being 16 years old and handing your child away to somebody really got triggered," she said.

"It brought up all sorts of emotions."

"It's just crazy what your mind can do. How it holds on to these things and brings them out in different ways."

Catelynn and Tyler and Family

We can only imagine.

Back in 2017, Catelynn's first miscarriage prompted her to fall into a deep depression that she has opened up about publicly.

Thankfully, she's now in a much healthier place - and says she had to put in a lot of work on herself to get to that point.

Catelynn and Tyler on Their Anniversary

"It’s not overcoming me or making me spiral," she said. "So I can tell that the mental health work that I’ve done has worked."

"But that being said, it still sucks."

"And you still have a moment of being mad at your body. It’s super hard and it’s a traumatic experience."

Catelynn and Tyler and Vaeda

Tyler jumped in at this point on the episode, saying alongside his wife: "Obviously, I'm sad about the miscarriage."

"But my mind automatically went to, 'Are you OK?'"

In a preview for next week's Teen Mom OG reunion, meanwhile, Catelynn is seen telling co-stars Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood and Mackenzie McKee that she's pregnant again.

Catelynn Lowell and Daughters

"Maybe that little soul wasn't ready to come in yet," Catelynn told her husband.

"Or maybe the next time will be a different soul or the same soul."

"I don't really know."

Catelynn confirmed in February that she was pregnant once again.

Catelynn Lowell, All Smiles

"This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon," the reality star captioned her baby announcement.

We couldn't be happier for her and Tyler, who continue to show strength and resilience against all obstacles.

We can't wait to meet their next bundle of joy.

