Cassie Randolph: I'm Almost Ready to Talk About Colton Underwood, Okay?

Cassie Randolph needs a little more time.

She's not ready yet.

She isn't there just yet.

But can anyone possibly blame the former Bachelor winner for asking fans to be a tad more patient?

Randolph finds herself in the spotlight these days.

Why? because her famous ex-boyfriend, Colton Randolph, came out as gay last Wednesday.

Famously, he opened up about his sexuality during a sit-down on Good Morning America.

You probably know this by now.

You're probably aware that Randolph stunned television viewers just over a week ago when he said the following:

"I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."

It's also taken Randolph some time to process it.

Underwood's ex told fans as much shortly after Colton made the above admission.

“Thank you everyone for the kind comments and messages," Randolph wrote alongside a link to her YouTube channel on Friday, April 16, via Instagram Stories.

She added to her initial response: "It means so much."

“And yes, some of you are asking about my YouTube for this week," Cassie acknowledged.

"I decided to take the week off," she shared, "but will have one again next week!!”

According to various insiders, Randolph had no idea Colton was gay.

She learned about his sexuality at the same time as everyone else.

This means that she had not even been told ahead of time that Underwood would be dropping his bombshell on ABC.

This helps explain why Cassie isn't fullly ready to discuss the reveal.

She had a complicated relationship with her ex even before this.

Her needing time to process is something that she emphasized once again on Thursday evening.

"Before I get into anything, I just wanted to say thank you so much," Randolph told her fans on YouTube yesterday.

She was thanking them "for all the kind comments and messages from you guys."

Clearly, she appreciated her support.

From there, without citing Colton by name, she added:

"I really appreciate it regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week."

Ah, yes. The topic.

"Just want to let you know that I'm not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now."

Down the line, though?

"There's a lot of layers to it, and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward," Randolph said on her vlog.

In September 2020, a few months after she split from Colton, Cassie filed a restraining order against Colton.

She filed it under the allegation that he was "stalking" and "harassing" her since their breakup.

Alarmingly, he was accused of placing a tracking device on her car.

In a statement in December, Colton released a statement that read:

"The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns."

Randolph dropped the restraining order at that time.

Underwood never fully elaborated on any of these allegations.

Colton did address some of the issues between him and Cassie during his interview on April 14 with Robin Roberts.

"It's hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on," he said on air.

“I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.

"I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did.

"I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."

We'll give the final words here to Cassie, via her latest YouTube message:

If I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know.

But for now, just wanted to say thank you for all the kind messages and comments and DMs.

Although I can't respond to all of you guys, I want you to know that I read them, and I'm so thankful, and I feel very loved and supported.