Cassie Randolph Finally Says Something About Her Ex-Boyfriend's Sexuality. Sort Of.

Cassie Randolph has broken her silence.

In a literal manner of speaking, that is.

The former Bachelor suitor and subsequent winner has released a statement in the wake of her ex-boyfriend coming out as gay.

How does Randolph feel about Colton Underwood's bombshell announcement, which he revealed on Good Morning America last Wednesday?

We're still not totally sure, to be honest.

“Thank you everyone for the kind comments and messages. It means so much,” Randolph wrote alongside a link to her YouTube channel on Friday, April 16, via Instagram Stories.

“And yes, some of you are asking about my YouTube for this week. I decided to take the week off, but will have one again next week!!”

That's all Cassie had to say on the topic.

According to an Us Weekly insider, Randolph was not told ahead of time that Underwood would be discussing his sexuality on ABC with Robin Roberts.

"She hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet," this source said shortly after the interview aired.

"Their relationship was very real to her and they were both in love at one point in time," added an E! News insider of Cassie. "It's a lot to take in."

To be fair, Colton has claimed at least that the feelings he felt for Cassie were real as well.

“I loved everything about her, and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her because I obviously had an internal fight going on,” he said oon GMA.

“I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused.

"I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

The pair dated from 2018 through May 2020, at which time they went through an ugly break-up.

It included Cassie taking out a restraining order against Colton after a handful of alleged stalking incidents, including the placement of a tracking device on her car.

Randolph also alleged that, on one occasion, Underwood loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window of her parents' home at 2 a.m. -- and said that he sent her alarming text messages.

In early November, Randolph dropped the restraining order against Underwood, who said at the time that the two "were able to reach a private agreement."

Folllowing his split just under a year ago from Cassie, Colton referenced the need for self-reflection.

He said last week that he's had suicidal thoughts while dealing with his internal struggles and he plans on starring in a Netflix series that will chronicle his personal journey.

Some fans seem angry over Underwood trying to make more money off his sexuality, while others are hoping he stars on a gay version of The Bachelor someday.

The Indiana native, though, made a point of thanking The Bachelor franchise and the contestants from his season last week, noting that he doesn't regret his experience on the program.

“I do think I could have handled it better, I’ll say that,” he explained.

“I just wish I wouldn’t have dragged people into my own mess of figuring out who I was.

"I genuinely mean that, but I also, at the same time, I can sit here and say I’m sorry to all of those women, I can also say thank you.

"Without them and without the Bachelor franchise, I don’t know if this would have ever came out."