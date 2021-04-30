Cassie Randolph: Colton Who?!? I've Got a Serious Boyfriend!

Cassie Randolph may be surprised.

She may be confused.

She may feel a tad bit less astray.

But she'd also like to make one thing very clear and straightforward: She's also pretty darn happy these days.

The former Bachelor suitor has found herself prominently in the news of late -- for a reason far beyond her control.

In a surprising Good Morning America interview a few weeks ago, Colton Underwood came out as gay.

Underwood, of course, anchored the aforementioned ABC reality show on Season 23 ... and selected Randolph as his winner.

The two never got engaged, but they did date seriously for about two years, breaking up in ugly fashion in the spring of 2020.

"It's hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on," Colton told Robin Roberts on April 14, adding of his ex:

“I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.

"I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did.

"I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."

Cassie isn't broken, however.

Sources close to Randolph have told TMZ that she's dating a 23-year old singer/songwriter named Brighton Reinhardt.

They've been an item for about two months and Reinhardt has allegedly even met Cassie's family members.

Yup, it's getting serious!

We first heard of this romance in January because Reinhardt released a song back then that certainly seemed to take shots at Underwood.

It was titled "Creep" and made some rather obvious references to the restraining order Cassie out last year against Colton.

Read some lyrics from the track:

You can’t stop thinking about my baby/What once was yours in the world is changing/God, I hope you get your thinking right/GPS on the underside/Told her everything will be just fine/Damn, I can’t believe these guys.

Randolph, of course, still seems taken aback by Colton's admission, which sources say took her by total surprise.

“Thank you everyone for the kind comments and messages," Randolph wrote alongside a link to her YouTube channel on Friday, April 16, via Instagram Stories.

"It means so much. And yes, some of you are asking about my YouTube for this week.

"I decided to take the week off, but will have one again next week!!”

A few days later, Cassie didn't cite Colton by name; nor did she directly mention his sexual orientation reveal.

Instead, she simply said on her vlog:

"I really appreciate it regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week.

"Just want to let you know that I'm not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now.

"There's a lot of layers to it, and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward."