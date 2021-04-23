Caitlyn Jenner: Yup, I'm Really Running for Governor of California!

A wealthy reality star best known to most modern day television viewers as the star of a long-running and very popular unscripted TV show has announced plans to run for a high office.

What could possibly go wrong, right?

[Please give us a moment while we rub our forehead after slapping it extremely hard in exasperation...]

On Friday morning, Caitlyn Jenner announced plans to run for California Governor.

"I'm in!" she wrote on Instagram, elaborating as follows:

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years.

I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality.

"But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.

"Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

Governor Gavin Newsom is the state's current Democratic leader -- and has been facing increased criticism from Republicans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent Republican campaign earned enough signatures across the state to force Newsom to face a recall election, something that last happened there in 2003...

... when former actor Arnold Schwarzenegger won office.

So there's definitely a precedent here when it comes to celebrities and the Governorship.

Jenner's announcement on Friday comes weeks after the Associated Press reported that she has been consulting with GOP advisers.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star did not specify her political affiliation in her social media post, though.

She simply referred to herself a lifelong "compassionate disrupter" and a "proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

She added;

"In the next few weeks, I will meet with Californians from across the state to hear their voices and finally get this state moving in the right direction.

"The significance of this decision is not lost on me.

"The sacrifice is significant. But responsibility is great, and I can't wait to lead, to help and most importantly, to disrupt the status quo once again."

Jenner had voiced support for Donald Trump in 2016 campaign ... but then revoked said support after the one-term president rolled back federal rules protecting transgender individuals' rights to use bathrooms.

"The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," Jenner wrote as part of an op-end in The Washington Post back then, adding:

"The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community.

"He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity. He has made trans people into political pawns. As he whips up animus against us."

Speaking to Axios about her bid to be Governor, Jenner said that that "for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people."

She hopes to change all that.

"California is worth fighting for," Jenner's new Twitter bio reads.