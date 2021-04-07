Caitlyn Jenner May Actually Run for California Governor

As you very likely know by now, Kanye West ran for President of the United States in 2020.

He lost badly.

Moreover, the campaign may have cost the rapper his marriage to Kim Kardashian, considering the rabbit hole of craziness Kanye went down during the election.

And yet:

Another member of this famous family, albeit one a tad estranged from those who appear on television each week, is now reportedly considering her own run for office.

According to Axios, "Caitlyn Jenner is talking with political consultants as she actively explores a run for governor of California."

This political website quotes "three sources with direct knowledge of her deliberations" in its story, which went up late on Tuesday and which has the Internet buzzing.

The current California Governor, Gavin Newson, is facing a recall election -- because local Republicans ae angry over his tax and immigration policies -- and Jenner has actually made her political voice heard in the past.

She's a registered Republican who surprised some folks years ago when she came out in favor of Donald Trump.

However, as the sociopath made it clear he's against the rights of transgender individual, Caitlyn fiinally turned on him in 2018.

"The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," Jenner wrote as part of an op-end in The Washington Post back then, adding:

"The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community.

"He has ignored our humanity.

"He has insulted our dignity. He has made trans people into political pawns. As he whips up animus against us."

Per Axios, Jenner is being assisted in her consideration for high office by Caroline Wren, a long-time GOP fundraiser.

Wren initially met the former reality star through her work with the American Unity Fund, a GOP nonprofit focused on LGBT issues.

Caitlyn, of course, burst onto the national stage when she won the 1976 Olympic decathlon.

She transitioned to a woman in 2015 and adopted her new name, years after marrying Kris Jenner... and the divorcing Kris Jenner... and becoming an integral part of the Kardashian universe.

Does it sound insane that she may run forr Governor of California?

Perhaps on the surface.

However, Arnold Schwarzenegger previously held this job.

And remember that Donald Trump guy?

Depressing as it is to remember...

... and as hard as we try to forget...

... he really was elected President of the United States.

Anything is possible, sadly on occasion, in America.