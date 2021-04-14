Britney Spears: I'm FLATTERED So Many People Care About My Freedom!

We all know that Britney Spears wants to one day tell her own story. Right now, she can't.

Britney cried after the Finding Britney Spears documentary.

But that doesn't mean that she hates that the world is examining her life and how she's been treated.

In fact, Britney acknowledges that there's a lot of empathy behind it.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share one of her somewhat cryptic posts.

As you can see (we made a GIF) for you, she is in a familiar setting -- her yard.

When you're not allowed to drive anywhere or travel independently, your venues for filming are limited.

Britney has sometimes been criticized by weirdo "fans" for her posts.

Some think that her similar blouses and similar photo backgrounds are repetitive or annoying.

That's fine. What's not is their inexplicable compulsion to comment about it, making it Britney's problem.

"So this video for Just a Touch of Rose was shot last year ..." Britney wrote in the caption.

She shared that "these specific takes have never been seen."

Britney then expressed: "so it's sort of new to me !!!!"

"I have over 10 minutes of video for the Rose project," Britney detailed.

To put it into perspective, she continued: "And trust me that's A LOT!!!!"

"Happy to share," Britney gushed.

Britney wrote: "Especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life."

"What can I say," she continued, "I'm FLATTERED !!!"

Britney's caption concluded: "Here's to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing "

Previously, Britney shared -- personally, on her Instagram -- how she felt about the documentary.

She revealed that she had cried for two weeks after it premiered.

That said, Britney noted that she did not watch it herself.

She was under the impression that its portrayal of her was unflattering.

That is debatable, and only Britney gets to decide (ultimately) what is or is not flattering towards her.

But it is clear that the intent of the documentary was to oppose her conservatorship in its current form.

Its current form, of course, is under the control -- for the most part -- of her notoriously awful father.

Jamie Spears has exercised control over his daughter's personal and financial decisions for 13 years.

He controls whether or not she can have a child, drive her car, and so much more.

Recently, Jamie has been dealt a staggering blow -- one that he fought against tooth and nail.

In court, Jamie strenuously opposed the appointment of Bessemer Trust as co-conservator.

Why? Because he wanted to maintain absolute control over Britney's fortune and how it is invested.

Jamie has always insisted that every penny of Britney's money is accounted for.

This is probably true.

But fans have noted that there are obvious benefits to controlling and investing a massive fortune.

Additionally, Jamie makes a six-figure salary, plus thousands in office and administrative expenses, as Britney's conservator.

Britney herself must pay him, meaning that he pays this money to himself.

This also means that Britney not only finances her side of her legal battles, but his ... even when they are facing off in court.

Britney having to pay for her own opposition in court sounds like a sick joke, and it's one of many injustices that she currently faces.

She has made it clear that she knows how many eyes are on her and on her life.

Britney appreciates the support. But please, it would be nice if people would just let her post her goofy stuff in peace.