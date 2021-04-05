Briana DeJesus on OnlyFans: I'm Making So Much Money! Time to Show My Boobs!

Reality TV stars often have a very short window of opportunity in which to make money.

The smart ones know that fame is fleeting, and if they want to remain financially secure after their show concludes its run, they should probably find ways to supplement their incomes.

For a long time, the best way to do this was through sponsored content social media deals.

But now, a new path has emerged.

These days, stars are using OnlyFans to monetize their interactions with the public.

Yes, most of them post racy content on their accounts, but it's by no means a requirement of the site, and some folks make a ton of money without ever baring all.

Take Briana DeJesus, for example.

DeJesus joined OnlyFans back in March, and many who heard the announcement assumed that she would be stripping down on the site.

However, Bri was quick to disabuse them of this notion.

"If you don’t put your butthole on it just delete it, it won’t make much money," one fan tweeted to Bri when she announced that she'd joined OF.

"Lmao I would never," Bri responded, adding that her intentions in launching her account were much more wholesome:

"I would love for y'all to get to know me on a more personal level," she wrote.

At first, the formula seemed to be working well for DeJesus.

"Life is crazy. How I just made 10k+ in a week with only fans and no my vagina is not out or titties," DeJesus recently tweeted.

Okay, so it's not quite the $1 million that Danielle Bregoli made on OnlyFans in a single day, but 10 grand for a week of posting pics is not too shabby.

Anyway, it sounded like Bri planned to stick with the formula she started out with:

She would continue posting slightly more risque stuff than fans could see on her Instagram page, but she would draw the line at nudity.

Now, however, fans think she's hinting at taking her page in a much more provocative direction.

First, she tweeted about her need for more cash.

Specifically, Briana told a fan that she's "thirsty" for more money.

"I'm tryna buy a second home! paid in full x2!" she tweeted.

Then, Bri offered up some never-before-seen previews of upcoming content on her OnlyFans page.

As you can see, Bri is keeping herself covered with the help of a hand -- but fans seem to be under the impression that if they pay $12.99 and subscribe to her page, the hand will be removed along with the article of clothing.

We're not sure how they got this impression, but it's probably helping with Bri's subscription rates.

Folks are already referring to the pic as evidence of Briana's "wardrobe malfunction," but it seems to us the moment was entirely intentional, and she knew exactly what she was doing.

Unfortunately, many of the newcomers to her OnlyFans page will likely be disappointed.

"Come chat with me and get to know me a little better. No nudes," he bio still reads.

But hey, just because you won't be seeing Bri nude, that doesn't mean you won't be getting your 13 bucks' worth!