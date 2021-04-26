Briana DeJesus: I Almost Became a Porn Star!

Only very recently did Briana DeJesus start baring all on OnlyFans, to the delight of her subscribers.

She herself has admitted that she pushes the envelope of what Teen Mom producers will tolerate.

Briana has also shared that she once received an offer to do something much more explicit.

Did she miss her calling as a true porn star?

Briana DeJesus held an Instagram Q&A to answer questions from her fans and followers.

One of her fans submitted the question: "Would you ever do an adult film?"

It turns out that this question was much less hypothetical than fans had assumed.

"I was offered one a long time ago," Briana revealed.

"And," she continued, she at the time "turned it down."

Briana offered the simple and fair explanation that it was "Not for me."

Obviously, Briana is on OnlyFans, a subscription adult media site.

The site, which caters to celebrities, professional sex workers, and everyone in between hosts an array of content.

Briana's content is salacious but fairly tame, and falls well short of what you would expect in professional pornography.

In fact, in response to another fan question, Briana shared that she is currently "taking a break" from OnlyFans.

Why? Because the fan requests and messages had become "overwhelming."

Notably, subscribers (especially those who tip) can send private messages or semi-public comments, including requests.

But that doesn't mean that Briana wants her fatigue with being a creator to discourage others.

When a fan asked what it's like, Briana advised them to "Try it out!"

"I definitely got overwhelmed by all the requests and messages so I took a little break," she explained.

"I felt obligated to show and do things I wasn't comfortable with really," Briana acknowledged.

Sometimes, fans and subscribers lack boundaries, and can be pushy -- especially with sex workers.

"But it was definitely a learning lesson," she noted, "and that stuff just isn't for me."

"Maybe I'll be back soon, who knows!" Briana offered.

She noted that "The money is there though."

Yes, after she raked in a jaw-dropping $10,000 in only her first week on OnlyFans, we should think so.

That $10,000 in a week certainly isn't typical for non-celebrities who become OnlyFans creators.

Briana was in the top 1% of creators because of that.

She directly monetized her fame and her incredible body.

Getting that many subscribers is harder when you're not a (hot) reality star.

Initially, she was only charging $9.99 per month.

Seeing the kind of money that she was making, however, Briana dialed it up to $12 per month -- still, not a bad price.

Though Briana very vocally vowed to never flash her rosebud on camera, she did share more than she had initially intended.

Some of her content is just feet pics, catering to a small but extremely vocal minority who live for that kind of content.

Honestly, if you want to stand out, you need to know your audience.

At one point Briana tweeted wondering if she could get away with filming herself sucking her own toes without getting fired by MTV.

(Real talk, it is a shame that anyone has to worry about losing their jobs because of sex work)

We're guessing that her Foot Fans just about passed out when they read that.