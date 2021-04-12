Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Girlfriend Kris: It's Over!

Early last December, Braunwyn Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian.

She was sober, living as her authentic self, and she made Real Housewives history to boot.

It wasn't long before Braunwyn introduced the world to Kris, her first girlfriend.

Now, the two have broken up.

Over the weekend, multiple outlets reported that Braunwyn's first relationship since coming out is at an end.

According to variouus reports, she and Kris apparently broke up over a month ago.

However, it sounds like as far as breakups go, things could be much worse.

People spoke to an inside source who shared details about Braunwyn's breakup.

"Kris broke up with Braunwyn well over a month ago," the insider revealed.

According to the source, "Braunwyn understood" her reasons for ending things.

"They were at two very different places in their lives," the insider explained.

"And," the source continued, "Kris wanted more of a commitment."

Sadly, the insider shared, Kris wanted more "than Braunwyn was able to give."

The source reasoned: "So it was better to part ways."

"They're still friendly," the insider added.

"And," the source concluded, "each want the best for the other."

Dating can be extremely complicated even under seemingly simple circumstances.

Braunwyn is a 43-year-old newly out, newly sober married reality star with seven children.

There is nothing simple, seemingly or otherwise, about entering a relationship right now.

On Season 14, Braunwyn had "clarified" that she was not bisexual despite statements suggesting the opposite.

She had described threesomes with various women, noting that each time her husband generally just watched.

Everyone has the right to control their own sexuality label, but there were understandably some questions.

However, before Braunwyn could fully reexamine her sexual identity, she had another challenge before her.

She had a wakeup call and realized that she had spent her entire adult life and part of her teens as an alcoholic.

Braunwyn had used alcohol to self-medicate, and never really looked back or examined that part of herself.

As Braunwyn continued her sobriety journey in 2020, that led to further self-reflection.

She realized that, despite having a lot of love for Sean and the life that they had built together, there was something missing.

Braunwyn was not truly, sexually attracted to Sean ... or to any man.

So, though bi and pan folks are a massive but too often invisible group, Braunwyn did not use either label.

When she came out, she came out as a lesbian.

In fact, she is the first lesbian Housewife.

Braunwyn began to date women and she and Sean moved into separate homes.

Obviously, she continued her role as mother to their seven children.

But she also wanted a chance to be herself, to date, and to make up for decades of lost time.

To a degree, a lot of this is not unusual within the LGBT+ community.

Not everyone comes out, or even knows who they really are, when they're 11 or 17 or 21 or 25.

There is a saying that, for members of the LGBT+ community, so many miss out on a real adolescence that they spend their 20s playing catchup.

Braunwyn's case is a little more extreme.

Plenty of parents realize that they're gay only after having a kid, but seven is a lot of children.

Additionally, Braunwyn is 43 -- but then, some people have come out as gay, bi, or trans at decades past that age. That's life.

On the surface, Braunwyn and Sean making do with their new lives and separate dating lives sounds entertaining.

Braunwyn herself admitted that they didn't plan to divorce, but don't know what the future may hold.

However, while many fans were happy about her coming out and getting a girlfriend, her story became upsetting.

Unrelated to her sexuality but somewhat related to her drinking, Braunwyn admitted on camera to domestic abuse against Sean.

According to her, she would sometimes become angry and hit Sean, once in front of one of their young children.

Why she voluntarily told the cameras this, as if it were a minor personal problem and not an evil act, is anyone's guess.

So to call oneself as Braunwyn "stan" at this point is all but impossible.

We're sure that Braunwyn and Kris will have no trouble moving on with their respective dating lives.

It's awfully hard to root for Braunwyn, however, after that revelation. Don't hit your family.