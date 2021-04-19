Ben Affleck: Swoopin' in on J. Lo Now That A-Rod's Outta There?!

If you were born any later than the mid-'90s then you missed out on some unforgettable cultural phenomena.

Sure, you're in the full flower of youth, and your best days are still ahead of you, but you'll never know the anticipatory joy of walking into a neon-lit Blockbuster store on a Friday night, or the unfettered glee that comes with crafting the perfect AIM away message

Fortunately, it looks as though the Nostalgia Gods may have taken pity on you young folk by offering you a second chance to experience one of the greatest pop-cultural couplings of the early aughts:

We're talking, of course, about Bennifer.

Yes, from 2002 to 2004, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez formed one of the world's most obsessed-over couples.

And now, it looks as though we might be in for Bennifer, Part Two.

As you've no doubt heard by now, Jennifer has broken up with Alex Rodriguez and is once again on the market.

As the media debates whether this split was totally expected or totally shocking, the only thing Ben is worried about is how long he should wait before he shoots his shot.

According to a new report from Heat magazine, Ben has every intention of giving his relationship with Jen another chance -- and the only question now is whether or not J-Lo is on board.

"It's no coincident that Ben's been praising Jen to high heaven now that he's single again," an insider tells the magazine, referring to complimentary remarks Affleck has made about Lopez in recent interviews.

"Her and Ben's split had nothing to do with a lack of attraction for each other - he was just disillusioned with the whole fame game," the insider adds.

"But they've both mellowed so much over the past 18 years - they're on very good terms and have chatted a lot recently."

The source concedes that Ben and Jen have not seen each other in person in several years, but apparently, that minor detail is in no way derailing Ben's hopes for a reconciliation.

"They've stopped sort of hanging out in person, but it's an open secret they're still very much into each other," the insider adds.

"They don't have much to lose by giving it another try... Ben is willing to be patient."

Ben dated Ana de Armas for most of last year, but the couple went their separate ways back in January.

Insiders say Affleck is sober these days and planning to stay that way, but he still has reputation for being quite a handful when it comes to relationships.

As A-Rod was reminded when she unceremoniously kicked him to the curb, J-Lo is well beyond the point of tolerating any crap from the men in her life.

So is Ben up to the task of being the man that Jen deserves?

That would be a pretty amazing development, and Bennifer is an aspect of aughts life that we'd love to see make a comeback.

But trucker hats, the Black Eyed Peas, and post 9/11 hysteria can all go ahead and remain in the past.