Anny Francisco and Robert Springs: Expecting Baby #2!!

Last summer, Robert Springs and Anny Francisco welcomed their first child as a couple.

The 90 Day Fiance stars have clearly been busy during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, April 27, Anny announced that she is expecting her second child.

Congratulations are already pouring in.

Anny Francisco took to Instagram to share the good news.

"I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way," she wrote.

She proclaimed: "Our family is growing!"

Anny included photos of her holding the ultrasounds and also of Robert at a reveal party.

"I am so emotional and happy to have my babies," Anny gushed.

She referred to this pregnancy as "my second blessing."

Congratulations quickly poured in, and not just from everyday fans.

Loren Brovarnik and Paola Mayfield both gave Anny a heartfelt shoutout.

Both of those 90 Day Fiance alums are also fellow moms.

When Michael Jessen offered his congratulations, Anny suggested that he's next.

He already has children, but not with his stunning wife, Juliana Custodio.

Fan-favorite David Toborowsky and oft-worried-over Varya Malina also showered Anny with support.

Emily Larina's whole story began with an unexpected pregnancy, and she gave Anny a shoutout.

Amira Lollysa's relationship ended over demands to have children, but she offered Anny her congratulations.

And fan-favorite Kenneth Niedermeier, a father of four who is now helping Armando raise Hannah, also praised Anny in the comments.

Jasmin Lahtinen and Darcey Silva took to Anny's comments to offer congratulations.

Larissa Lima's friend (well, it's complicated), Carmen Nys, praised Anny.

So did 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates, and so did Pedro Jimeno.

Robert furnished further details in a video, sharing that they found out about this pregnancy during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Well, since it is still ongoing, that makes sense)

"That's the quarantine baby!" Robert half-joked.

"That’s what happens when you stay in the house," Robert announced.

He characterized the experience: "Every day is the weekend.”

That is certainly one way of looking at things for those who were unable to work from home.

Robert and Anny already share a daughter, Brenda Aaliyah.

They welcomed their precious baby girl together in July of 2020.

Robert was already a father of five before marrying Anny, and has custody of his son, Bryson.

"It's like a gift from above," Robert praised of the news that he is expecting his seventh child.

"It just happened," he acknowledged.

"But Bryson was playing some baby game on his phone," Robert recalled, "and then he asked for a baby."

"And now," Anny then revealed, "he wants the baby to be a boy."

That is truly adorable.

Not every child ends up being the harbinger of their new youngest sibling.

It is funny that Robert referred to this as a "quarantine baby," because there is not an overall trend of this.

In fact, what some expected to be a "baby boom" from lockdown has turned into a "baby bust."

It turns out that a devastating pandemic, widespread injustice, economic inequality, and palpable fears about the future play a role in people's decisions.

But Robert and Anny can hopefully offset our nightmarish world by monetizing their fame.

Though 90 Day Fiance's pay to its stars is jarringly low for such a popular series, Cameo and OnlyFans offer real options.

All parents want to be able to offer their children a solid financial future. These two are no exceptions.