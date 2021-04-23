Anna Duggar: Yes, I'm Pregnant with Baby #7! And I Know the Gender!

It's official.

And it's also officially stunning, disturbing and a tiny bit sad.

But this much we can now say is true:

Anna Duggar is pregnant with child number seven.

Moreover, she and her awful husband already know the gender of this impending child.

We'll go ahead and let Anna tell you for herself:

"IT'S A GIRL!

"We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!" wrote Duggar as a caption to a brief piece of footage on Instagram, from which we took the screen shot above.

This footage features Josh and Anna standing up some exploding pink confetti... while their kids run through a meadow alongside them and then in front of them.

The bombshell was dropped amid rumors of another Anna Duggar pregnancy.

The mother of six has seemingly been hiding her belly in all of her latest social media photos, sparking speculation around the Internet that she really is expecting once again.

A recent case in point:

Fans began wondering about the state of womb back February when Jessa Seewald shared a video from her son Henry’s birthday.

Shortly after Jessa shared the video on YouTube, fans and critics noticed that Anna looked like she may be rocking a baby bump.

Right away, as soon as questions started to be aske in the Comments section, Jessa set the video to “unlisted,” which meant it coulnd't be searched for.

Only people with the link could view it.

Anna and Josh already are parents to Mackynzie, Marcus, Michael, Meredith, Mason, and Maryella, each of whom is about two years apart in age from his/her brother/sister.

The couple made headlines in 2015 for multiple scandals involving Josh.

First, he confessed to molesting multiple young women when he was a teenager. Including two of his own siblings.

Then, he confessed to cheating on his wife with random ladies he met on the adultery website Ashley Madison.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret,” Duggar said in a statement at the time, following the molestation confession.

“I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation.

“We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling.

"I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life."

Josh is the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and his heinous actions prompted TLC to cancel 19 Kids and Counting.

The network has since aired 11 seasons of its spinoff, Counting On, although it's unclear whether the show has been canceled or not.

In August 2015, months after the molestation controversy went public, Josh also issued a mea culpa for his infidelity.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have been unfaithful to my wife," he said.

"The last few years, while publicly stating I was fighting against immorality in our country, I was hiding my own personal failures.

"I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him."

Concluded Josh at the time:

"I brought hurt and a reproach to my family, close friends and the fans of our show with my actions that happened when I was 14-15 years old, and now I have re-broken their trust.

"As I am learning the hard way, we have the freedom to choose to our actions, but we do not get to choose our consequences.

"I deeply regret all hurt I have caused so many by being such a bad example.

"I humbly ask for your forgiveness. Please pray for my precious wife Anna and our family during this time."

Anna and Josh have mostly remained out of the spotlight since these scandals broke, only showing up in the occasional Instagram photo from the occasional Duggar outing.

Anna, however, was in the news a bit last year for buying into Donald Trump's stolen election nonsense.

She also appeared brieflly on a Counting On episode earlier this spring.

Because all life is a blessing, we're happy for the couple.

Because Anna seems like an emotionally abused woman who has basically been preyed upon by a dangerous, cult-like family who regard women as only being on this earth to serve men and squeeze out babies, however?

We feel terrible for her.

And we also feel bad for any child who is stuck with Josh Duggar as a dad.