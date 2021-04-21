Anna Duggar: Did She Just CONFIRM That She's Pregnant With Baby #7?!

The Duggar family has been more secretive than ever lately.

Jim Bob's crew always kept some of their more bizarre beliefs on the down-low, but there was a time when news of courtships, weddings, and pregnancies was eagerly shared with the entire world.

These days, however, the Counting On clan is being much more selective with regard to what information they choose to share with the public.

Earlier this month, Jed Duggar married Katey Nakatsu.

News of the ceremony was kept under wraps until the last minute.

The world at large didn't find out until after the couple said "I do."

Now, it appears that Jana Duggar is being courted by Stephen Wissmann.

Once again, the situation is shrouded in secrecy.

Now, fans suspect that Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, is also keeping a huge secret from her fans.

Anna and Josh are already parents to six children.

Those children are Mackynzie, 11, Meredith, 5, and Maryella, 1, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, and Mason, 3.

Are they about to have to figure out a seventh M-name?

It's looking like it.

The folks who watch the Duggar clan most closely have concluded that Anna is pregnant with her seventh child.

They're also of the belief that she's quite far along.

Normally, it would be easy to dismiss such a rumor.

The Duggars are of the belief that procreation is a woman's sole reason for being.

And in the past, they've shouted any and all pregnancy news from the nearest rooftop.

But these days, they're keeping family news within the family.

Part of that may be out of a desire to force more viewers to follow their lives on TV.

It may also be because, well, they're under an awful lot of scrutiny.

So it's possible that Anna's sudden disappearance from social media is part of her effort to hide a baby bump.

Anna is still posting, of course.

But these days she doesn't appear in any of her Instagram pics.

That in and of itself is sort of odd.

The latest example of this phenomenon appeared on Anna's page earlier this week.

Just take a look here:

She posted the above pic of four of her kids with a caption explaining their surroundings:

“Wrapping up family night with a bonfire & outdoor movie in Jana’s garden," Anna wrote.

Jana's garden is of course famous among fans. She has a green thumb.

Josh and Anna live in a windowless shack on Jim Bob's property.

So any invitation to step out of their hovel and engage in a wholesome family activity is surely welcome.

(Can you imagine living that way with six kids?)

And in case you were wondering what sort of content is considered suitable for Duggar family movie night.

Well, as you probably expected, they kept it wholesome.

“Dick Van Dyke show," Anna said in response to a fan's question about what they were watching.

The show is much more child-appropriate than the star's name makes it sound.

Hey, there was a time when Jim Bob didn't allow secular entertainment of any kind.

So we suppose this is a step in a more modern direction.

Anyway, what commenters really fixated on here is Anna's absence from the photo.

This is part of a larger trend, and fans claim that when Anna does show up in a group shot.

The pics are cropped so that she's only seen from the shoulders up.

"Every pic doesn't show her bottom half. Def prego," one fan recently commented.

This comment was on a set of pics from Anna's sister's baby shower.

That's actually pretty convincing.

"Anna is definitely pregnant, she's wearing black and her face is puffy," another commenter observed.

Normally, we'd assume that if Anna is pregnant she'd be making an announcement sometime soon.

But given the Duggars' new "need to know" policy, we might not know anything for sure until she announces the arrival of her seventh child!