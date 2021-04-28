Anna Duggar Challenges Jessa: Are You Gonna Have a Girl or What?!?

Anna Duggar is about to give birth to her seventh child at the age of 32.

Those are some rather astounding numbers to see side by side, aren't they?

The former reality star has had a child growing inside of her womb for nine months every two years since she was 19 years old.

Just... wow, right?

The expecting mother, meanwhile, just used her Instagram account to alert followers to another incredible figure.

"9 girl cousins in a row, and we are adding one more this fall..." Anna wrote as a caption to the following image, giving fans a look at all the very young ladies in her expanded family and then issuing a quasi challenge to one of her loved ones:

"I’m more curious than ever if @jessaseewald is having a boy or girl!"

Indeed, Jessa and Ben Seewald will welcome their fourth kid later this summer, but have not yet revealed the impending child's gender.

The Duggar female baby boom began when Jinger Duggar welcomed Felicity in July 2017 -- and, from there, all of the other siblings have welcomed little girls.

For those trying to keep track, there's Felicity... Ivy Jane... Addison... Bella... Maryella... Grace... Evelyn... Evangeline Jo... and Brooklyn.

Anna, meanwhile, confirmed that she'll be keeping this pattern going by announcing last Friday:

IT'S A GIRL! We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!

We don't yet know Anna's due date, but she had noticably been hiding her belly in a number of recent social media photos.

This would imply that she's showing and, therefore, may already be in her second trimester.

The wife of admitted sexual predator Josh Duggar is already a mon to Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

So, yes, there's a decent chance that daughter number-four will have an "M" name.

There's also a decent chance that the newborn's arrival won't be meant with an outpouring of support from the online community.

Not because they don't value life and not because babies aren't very cute.

But because this pregnancy news serves as a reminder that Anna is STILL with Josh, despite him having admitted in the past to both molesting his own sisters many years ago AND cheating on his wife.

Not only is Anna still with him, she's still bearing him children.

And defending him, as evidenced by a recent exchange.

“How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?” one person asked Anna on social media, considering Josh doesn't seem to have a job.

He and his family are living in a warehouse on his parents' property, making it sort of fair to wonder just why they're adding to their brood at the moment.

Poor Anna, however, simply defended her extremely poorr husband.

“Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family," she wrote back to this troll.

Pretty sad, isn't it?

No one out there believes Josh Duggar is providing for his family these days.

Unless this is a reference to how he provides them with pain, suffering and embarrassment on a daily basis.