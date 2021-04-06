Angelina Pivarnick: I Had a Miscarriage Because of Jersey Shore Stress

From the beginning of her time on Jersey Shore, Angelina Pivarnick has been a very divisive figure.

Some hate her; others insist that she's been chronically mistreated by her castmates.

But no matter how you feel about Angelina personally, we think everyone can agree that she deserves our deepest sympathy in the wake of a shocking revelation about her earliest days on MTV.

Back in 2009, Angelina was introduced to the world as one of the original members of the Jersey Shore cast.

However, it seemed that her tenure on the show was destined to be laughably short.

Pivarnick called it quits after getting fired from the Shore Store t-shirt shop during the first season of Shore.

She returned for the cast's relocation to Miami in Season 2, but again, she bailed on filming after just two episodes.

At the time, Angelina's apparent inability to stick it out as a cast member on TV's most buzzed-about reality show was treated as something of a joke.

But behind the scenes, the situation looked more like a tragedy.

These days, Angelina has joined the cast on a permanent basis, and her handling of situations such as the Snooki and JWoww's infamous bridesmaids' speech has made her an unlikely fan favorite.

The situation has resulted in a renewed interest in Angelina's earlier years in the spotlight.

And many fans have come to the conclusion that those days weren't as lighthearted and humorous as they were first led to believe.

The revised view of Pivarnick's early career is largely a result of renewed interest in Pivarnick's appearance on a show-lived talk show entitled The Father Albert Show.

(It was hosted by a former Catholic priest who left the Church so that he could get married.)

During her 2011 interview, Angelina revealed that she suffered a miscarriage during the first season of Shore.

She blamed the stress of non-stop media attention for the lost pregnancy.

“It was really hard, and I went through a lot of stress, and I ended up losing the baby,” Pivarnick told Father Albert.

“Do you think the harassment and constant attention had something to do with it?” the host asked.

“Definitely. I wanted [my pregnancy] to be my personal business, and it really wasn’t,” Angelina replied.

Angelina then clarified that the hype surrounding Shore wasn't the only cause of her stress in those days.

She says she also endured frequent harassment from the baby's father.

“He was tormenting me, and it was definitely a big reason why I think what happened to me [happened],” she said.

“It was definitely a reality check.”

Angelina did not name the father of the child, but as several outlets have pointed out, Pivarnick was engaged to David Kovacs at the time of her miscarriage.

While the media might try and make it sound as though Angelina is blaming her castmates for the stress she endured in those days, that does not appear to be the case.

However, it's plain to see that her relationship with stardom and Jersey Shore was much more complicated than it appeared to be.

Further evidence that reality television shows rarely tell the whole story.