Amy Roloff Sets Wedding Date, Can't Wait to Be Mrs. Chris Marek!

It's getting closer and closer and closer for Amy Roloff and Chris Marek.

We know we keep saying that.

We know the Little People, Big World star keeps saying that.

But now Roloff really means it.

We're writing in cryptic fashion, of course, about Roloff's upcoming marriage to Marek.

The pair for engaged way back in September of 2019 and planned on tying the knot in 2020 -- only for a certain global pandemic to hit and put an end to all those plans.

Amy has since made it clear that she's getting married in 2021, sharing various social media photos of herself out and about, making plans and preparing to be a bride.

Look right here to see what we mean:

Still, while Roloff has hinted here and there that her wedding ceremony is on tap, she hasn't actually revealed the exact date of the nuptials.

Until now, that is.

Kinda.

Sorta.

“Wow! The BIG day is getting closer,” the TLC star wrote on Instagram on Thursday, April 8, prior to honing in on a date and gushing over her fiance:

“I can’t believe in about 4 1/2 months I’ll be married to this man -- my friend and partner and love for the rest of my life.”

We'll go ahead and do the math for you:

Amy’s rough estimate puts her and Chris’ wedding date around either late August or early September.

This will be Amy's second wedding, following her rand Matt Roloff exchanging vows well over 30 years ago.

They share four kids together and still work together on Little People, Big World... but the relationship ended in 2016.

Since then, Amy has moved on with Chris and Matt has moved on with Caryn Chander, with most TLC viewers assuming those two will be engaged at some point over the next few months.

Back to Amy and Marek, however...

Amy has admitted via Instagram she “never thought [she’d] meet someone” that would make her want to get married again.

“The second time around (and last) is quite different in a [lot] of good ways. Yes, we’re different in many ways but also very together in others,” she wrote about her fiancé.

“Those differences and togetherness encourages us to be our best, give and serve each other, support each other, appreciate our individuality and in it all, love each other so much.

"I’m very much looking forward to marrying this man. I’m thankful, grateful, faithful and full of love. I pray and thank the Lord everyday. What a blessing.”

We'll continue to update our celebrity gossip website wiith information on Amy and Chris' upcoming nuptials.

The countdown really is on now, folks!

How exciting!!!!