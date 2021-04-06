Amy Roloff: Look at Me! I'm Almost a Bride... Again!

Contrary to what you may have read on Apri Fools Day, Amy Roloff and Chris Marek did not get eloped last week.

That was just a cruel rumor spread around the Internet by a well-intentioned celebrity gossip website.

The Little People, Big World star is here, however, to tell fans that her second wedding ceremony really is coming up soon -- and, this time, she's the source passing along this major piece of intel.

"Wedding planning day last week. Woohoo," wrote Amy as a caption to the above photo on Instagram, adding:

"It's getting closer. I can't thank these two best friends enough for helping me plan our Big Day. Having a blast.

"The wonderful day for the rest of my life will be here before I know it."

We seriously can't wait.

The mother of four split from her husband of over 25 years in 2016.

She and Matt Roloff remain on amicable terms; so much so that they continue to co-star on a hit reality television show and, up until several months ago, even continued to live on the same piece of property.

Amy has since moved to her own house in Oregon.

But we'd have to assume she and fiance Chris Marek will move in together once they exchange vows.

Marek proposed to Roloff in September of 2019, on the occasion of her birthday and their three-year dating anniversary.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy told People Magazine at the time, following a romantic dinner during which she said yes.

“I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it!

"Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

The couple had planned to wed in 2020, but the coronavirus outbreak delayed their plans.

While neither Amy nor Chris has since announced a new wedding date, Roloff has made it clear the pair will tie the knot at some point this year.

In the near future, it sure sounds like.

“Chris and I are planning to get married in 2021,” the reality star told fans last year. “We haven’t set a date yet. We’ll work on that later in the year."

“Out w/the girls – Wedding planning Woohoo!" Amy wrote on Instagram just over a month ago, making the same point and the same tease as she did above.

What else do we know about Amy and Marek's upcoming vow exchange?

“I’m much more of a traditional person … I want the wedding and the reception,” Amy has said. "I would like to share that experience with [Chris]."

As for the gown?

We don't know anything about the designer, but...

“Yes, I will wear a wedding dress,” Amy also noted a short time ago.

However, she then piqued some interest and curiosity when she added that “it may not be white.”

Well... okay then!

Once again, we seriously can't wait.