Amy Roloff and Chris Malek: We Just Eloped, You Guys!

She told us it would happen in 2021, didn't she?

She just didn't tell us when... or how... or that it would come as such a surprise.

But who cares, right?

All that matters is the following:

Amy Roloff and Chris Malek are married!!!!!!!!!!

The Little People, Big World star has reportedly gone ahead and exchanged vows with her long-time boyfriend, choosing to elope due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They figured it wouldn't be safe to have guests at the wedding, so why even a second longer to become husband and wife?" an insider explained of the couple's decision.

"You know what they say, right? When you find the person with whom you want to spend the rest of your life... you want that life to begin as soon as possible?"

Amy and Chris had planned on getting married in 2020.

Then, the coronavirus hit.

Like so many other engaged pairings, Roloff and Marek put their plans on hold, with Amy recently saying she'd be getting hitched for certain in 2021 and hinting that the ceremony could be taking place very soon.

We just didn't know it would be this soon.

"It wasn't a total shock to their loved ones," this same source says.

"Amy told her kids and Zach was even there was a witness. She and Chris simply didn't want any cameras around. They waned to keep this special moment private and, well, special."

Makes total sense to us.

Marek proposed to Roloff in September of 2019, on the occasion of her birthday and their three-year dating anniversary.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy told People Magazine at the time.

“I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it!

"Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Added Marek back then:

“I was very nervous! It had to be a heart shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

Roloff and Marek met at a pool party and had their first date on the back of Chris' motorcycle.

After agreeing to marry the real estate agent, Amy spoke to TLC, referenced her 2016 split from the father of her four kids and told the network:

"I think after divorce, I always hoped that maybe I’d have that second opportunity to not only be in love but also marry again."

And now here she is, a wife for the second time!

Roloff also may have given us a clue in the fall of 2019 that an elopement could at least be a possibility.

"Believe it or not I would probably be more lowkey," she said about her eventual wedding.

"It's more about having the people be there you want to be there, to celebrate with you, to witness what the two of us are doing together."

Amy herself has not actually commented on the nuptials -- nor has any of her well-known siblings.

We expect to hear from either the bride or the groom at some point soon, however.

Maybe.

Possibly.

Then again... this is an APRIL FOOLS DAY JOKE!

So Amy likely will not be confirming that she eloped because, to be clear, she and Chris has not eloped. This was just an online prank,

Did we get ya?!?