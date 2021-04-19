Amelia Hamlin: I'm Not Jealous of Kourtney Because I'm Not Insecure!

We are all so acutely aware that Scott Disick is dating Amelia Hamlin.

She is not the only 19-year-old model from a famous family he's dated.

His previous serious girlfriend was Sofia Richie, who fit that description exactly.

But there's one major difference between the two: Amelia doesn't give a flying flip about Kourtney.

Scott is always going to have Kourtney Kardashian in his life.

Why? Well, they have years of history together and their brands and careers are intertwined.

More importantly, they share three children. That will always link them.

That was a problem, according to numerous reports and Scott's own statements, for Sofia Richie.

She gave it her all, going on "family vacations" with Scott, Kourtney, and the kids and more.

But in the end, Scott's bond with Kourtney was too much ... and when he refused to make her the priority, it was over.

But it sounds like Amelia, despite her many superficial similarities to Sofia, is cut from a different cloth.

She is reportedly not jealous of Scott's friendly co-parenting relationship wtih Kourtney.

It sounds like she doesn't take issue with his "rich manchild dilf" lifestyle in general.

Scott has a foot in two worlds.

On the one hand, he's a 37-year-old millionaire in apparent denial about his age.

On the other hand, he's a devoted father of three who wants to put his kids first.

Those can be two tricky sides of a coin to juggle.

What gets even trickier is the sort of women Scott is interested in dating.

It turns out that not many barely legal 19-year-old models are interested in competing for his attention with three kids and an ex.

But reports say that Scott is currently focusing on how Amelia feels about Kourtney.

It's not just their personal feelings, but how she feels about their dynamic, their history, and their whole situation.

He and Amelia are more serious than ever, so how good of a fit she can be in his life is now a much bigger deal.

Scott and Amelia recently spent Easter weekend together.

Amelia was spotted at a family dinner with Scott and his kids: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Things looked totally amicable ... because Amelia reportedly has no issues with the arrangement.

“Amelia’s not bothered by Kourtney,” an inside source told Us Weekly recently.

“Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together," the insider continued.

"And," the source detailed, they have been "hanging out with their friends."

"Their relationship has been heating up," the insider characterized.

"And," the source observed, "you can totally tell they’re serious.”

Part of the key to that seems to be Scott making deliberate choices to put Amelia at ease.

“Scott’s relationship with Amelia is different from his last," the insider revealed.

The source detailed "in that he’s spending more time with Amelia and not Kourtney."

Hmmm ... we wonder how long that could last.

“Sofia got jealous of his relationship with Kourtney," the insider acknowledged.

"And this time around," the source added, "it’s not an issue."

When Scott is no longer avoiding Kourtney, will that non-issue change? Only time will tell.

Sofia Richie, for her part, has moved on.

She and her age-appropriate, 27-year-old boyfriend Elliot Grainge are now Instagram official.

Sofia and the music executive don't have to contend with any baby mama drama, which is for the best.