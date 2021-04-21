Amber Portwood Trashes Gary Shirley's Wife, Storms Off Teen Mom OG Set

Welp.

At least Amber Portwood didn't attack anyone with a machete on the Teen Mom OG reunion.

There's a silver, peaceful lining, we suppose.

However, the extremely polarizing MTV personality still lost her temper on Tuesday night, storming away from the set during part one of this annual special.

At one point on the reunion, co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinskey and Nessa brought up Amber's complex relationship with her 12-year-old daughter, Leah, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley.

After sitting through a montage of clips that depicted the mother-daughter duo's estrangement, Portwood decided she had had enough.

With the show -- and, in particular, with Gary's wife, Kristina Shirley.

She and Kristina have been feuding for weeks (both on air and on social media), with Amber slammiing Kristina on multiple occasions after being accused of barely acting as a parent to Leah.

"Listen, I'm gonna stop this right now because we're going end this. I'm gonna end this on a positive note," Portwood said on the Tuesday night reunion.

"Thank you Gary, so much for that. I really enjoyed seeing that," she added of the aforementioned footage.

"That was amazing to actually hear you sticking up for me, but your wife is absolutely horrible at it."

Portwood and Shirley have remained on amicable terms of late, but the same cannot be said of the latter's wife; Kristina has been constantly calling out Amber for never putting her oldest child first.

"Gary, I appreciate you. You know it. We've known each other for how many years?" continued Amber on the special.

"15 years now and I'm gonna tell you right now, you are a great person. You've always been there for me when I've asked you to be there for me.

"You said I could trust you and I did trust you. But I can't trust your wife and she has sat there and got in the way of me and my daughter over and over and over again as you have tried to push me towards my daughter.

"So I'm going to head out and leave."

While Gary assured his ex that Kristina simply views herself as a "bonus mom," Amber didn't buy what he was trying to sell.

"I really hope that in the future we can have a good relationship," she replied. "But me and Kristina, it's not gonna be like that."

The dramatic reunion scene came mere weeks after Amber went on Instagram Live and slammed both Gary and Kristina. I

In her rant, the veteran cast member claimed the couple wasn't the best parents for Leah.

"I try to invest time with Leah all the time, all the time. It's all I ever do," Amber shared back then.

"[Kristina] doesn't take care of my daughter. No, Gary does not clothe her, feeds her. Gary wouldn't have a job if it wasn't for me in the very beginning."

Gary and Kristina, meanwhile, talked to Leah about maintaining a relationship with her birth mom on a previous Teen Mom OG episode.

"I tell you it's very important that you spend time with your mom," Gary said on the March 30 installment, adding:

"I don't want you writing your mom off and saying I can't have a relationship with her because at some point, you should have a relationship with her."

While planning her birthday party on this same episode, Leah also made it clear that she's on bad terms with her biological mother.

"We don’t really have a bond like that. Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything,” the preteen said.

“That’s kind of been, like, Kristina’s spot," she continued, adding of Portwood:

"All she did was give birth to me.”

Amber may talk a good game at times on television, but she's obviously aware that her connection to Leah needs mending.

"I know you are going through a lot," Portwood began an Instagram post in early April, addressing her daughter at the time.

"And there are many things I need to do to make things right.

"However, I will always love you."