Amber Portwood to Neglected Daughter: Eff You! I'm the Best Mom EVER!

by at .

Amber Portwood has suffered many public humiliations over the course of her years in the spotlight.

But perhaps none of them stung quite as much as the embarrassment Amber endured at the hands of her own daughter this week.

On Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah Shirley roasted Amber in brutal fashion, revealing to the world that her stepmother Kristina has been more of a mom to her.

Amber and Leah at the Salon

The humiliation began when Gary Shirley -- who continues to support Amber, despite the fact that she's done nothing to deserve it -- encouraged his daughter to work on her relationship with her mother.

"I'd tell you it's really important that, you know, you spend time with your mom," he told Leah.

“We don’t really have a bond like that," Leah responded.

Leah and Amber Portwood

That would have been humiliating enough for Amber, but it turns out Leah was just getting warmed up:

"Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything," she continued.

"That's kind of been like Kristina's spot...All she did was give birth to me."

Amber Portwood's Daughter, Leah

It was only a matter of time, of course, before Amber responded to all that hilarious and probably-accurate shade.

In what might be the lowest point in a life filled with low points (on second thought, that honor probably goes to the time Amber attacked Andrew Glennon with a machete while he was holding her baby) Amber went off on her own daughter in an Instagram Live this week.

“I try to invest time with Leah all the time,” Portwood said.

Amber Portwood & Leah Shirley Image

“It’s all I ever do," she added.

Amber went on to list everything she does for her child, and hilariously, it's just a list of the most bare minimum tasks performed by any mom.

"I try to invest time with Leah all the time, all the time. It's all I ever do," Amber shared.

Amber Portwood's Latest Selfie

"[Kristina] doesn't take care of my daughter. No, Gary does not clothe her, feeds her. Gary wouldn't have a job if it wasn't for me in the very beginning," she continued.

"[Leah] respects her because she brings her out to Starbucks, gets her nails done and spends over $1,000 of clothing on her. Hell, I'd respect her too. See, I wasn't raised that way. I was raised to not spoil my child."

Although Amber acted like she had been blindsided by Leah's criticism, it's not the first time that the relationship between mother and daughter has shown signs of strain.

Amber Portwood with Child

Far from it, in fact.

"She's just getting older and she wants to know why and what happened back in the day and she wants to know certain things," Amber explained in a February interview.

"It's hard because it's hurtful to me when she feels possibly like she has more of a connection with somebody else than me because I'm not around as much as other people," Portwood continued.

Amber Portwood Up in Arms

"That sucks. I'm an hour way. It's hurtful, it really is. But I'm happy to watch my daughter become this strong queen."  

The good news is, Leah is only 12! Her mom has several years with which to build a more substantive relationship.

The bad news is, that would take work ... and this is Amber we're talking about.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Amber Portwood Biography

Amber and Leah (Teen Mom)
Amber Portwood is a star on MTV's Teen Mom. She is the mother of Leah Leann Shirley, whose father is Gary Shirley, Amber's on-off fiance... More »
Birthplace
Anderson, Indiana
Full Name
Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood Photos

Amber Portwood Packs a Makeup bag
Leah and Amber Portwood
Amber Portwood on Teen Mom OG Season 9
Amber Portwood Wears THIS
Amber and Leah at the Salon
Amber Portwood & Leah Shirley Image

Amber Portwood Videos

Amber Portwood Rejected by Leah: We Don't Have a Bond! She's Never There for Me
Amber Portwood Rejected by Leah: We Don't Have a Bond! She's Never There for Me
Teen Mom OG Season 9 Trailer: Why Do We Have Kids?!
Teen Mom OG Season 9 Trailer: Why Do We Have Kids?!
Farrah Abraham Coaches Sophia to Bully Amber Portwood: Look! Here Comes Peppa Pig!
Farrah Abraham Coaches Sophia to Bully Amber Portwood: Look! Here Comes Peppa Pig!