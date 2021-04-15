Adam Perkins, Beloved Vine Star and Musician, Dead at 24

Adam Perkins, a musician and very popular talent on the former app Vine, passed away on Sunday from unknown causes.

He was 24 years old.

The tragic news was confirmed by Adam's twin brother, Patrick, who announced the death on Tuesday on Instagram without disclosing many details behind it.

"My brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21," Patrick wrote alongside a photo (below) of him with Adam, adding on his official acccount:

"I can't even really put into words what this loss means for me."

Continued Patrick in this heartbreaking post:

i’m often asked the question, “what’s it like to be a twin?” and my response is usually, “what’s it like to NOT be a twin?

Concluded Adam's sibling in this tribute:

being a twin is a very central part of my identity.

it’s all i’ve known. and i’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend.

in his honor, I will be releasing his album “Latch Relay” on a limited edition vinyl.

it will be the first release on Plas Teg Records ( @plas.teg ), a label that will seek to fulfill his musical destiny that was so tragically cut short.

Perkins had approximately 20,000 followers on TikTok and shared his final video in October.

However, his most famous moment took place on its predecessor Vine, thanks to his viral "Welcome to Chili's!" clip, which was watched on the now-defunct platform more than 26 million times.

It also spawned an endless arrray of parodies and remixes.

Among the many social media users and loved ones who mourning this loss online was Adam's ex-boyfriend Kelton Elliot.

"This past weekend my forever best friend and ex-boyfriend passed, and I've been devastated," he wrote.

"We spent almost every day and night in 2020 and 2021 together in our little home until I temporarily relocated to Oregon.

"We were there for each other during the hardest year of our lives."

Elliot also revealed that Adam was working on new music to release ... right up until the week before his passing.

"I could and have talked about him for hours, but I'm just saying one thing right now:

"Me and him discussed how we'd want to be remembered after we died, and he said he'd like to be remembered for his art, his music."

In conclusion, wrote Elliot, along with a link to Spotify?

"Give his music a listen, and know that the artist was loved so so so much."

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Adam Perkins.

May he rest in peace.